Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:29 PM

3033 Summer St

3033 Summer Avenue · (281) 606-0944
Location

3033 Summer Avenue, Waco, TX 76708
Dean Highlands

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
media room
yoga
About Us

  Well hello there my wonderful good looking & intelligent internet friend. It seems like you're looking for that new awesome apartment. It also seems like you're probably tired of looking through listing after listing after listing. Sending message after message after message. I know. 

  It sucks. But we're here for you. We're Taco Street Locating, the super coolest apartment locators this side of the Mississippi. We're here to make your lives easy and awesome.at least when it comes to finding a new place to live. And we're free to work with! Check out our website (tacostreetlocating)  to learn more!

_____________________________ Who said Houston was just a big concrete traffic filled jungle? Everyone basically, but that's besides the point. There's green stuff too. Lot's of it! Living here means you have direct walking access to Memorial Park, one of the coolest out-door spaces Houston has to offer. Even cooler, the apartment itself is pretty epic. They've got palm trees. Some more palm trees. A sweet dog agility park for your soon-to-be-physically active pupper. Lot's of cool modern apartment stuff. Its pretty sweet. Not gonna lie. Best. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  One- and Two-Bedroom Floor Plans

Sleek Stainless Steel Appliances

Quartz Countertops

Wood Cabinetry

Dining-Size Kitchen Islands

Mobile Kitchen Islands

Polished Chrome Fixtures

Kitchen Backsplashes

Full-Size Washers and Dryers

Well-Appointed En-Suite Master Bath Design

Solar Shades Throughout

Spacious Walk-In Closets

Urban Mudrooms with Built-In Shelving and Storage

Wood Plank-Style Flooring

Designer Carpeting in Bedrooms

Mosaic Shower Tiles

Custom Framed Mirrors

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Lavish Resident Club and Game Room with Catering Kitchen

Expansive Library and Private Screening Room

Gallery Space and Art Studio

24/7/365 Athletic Center Including Cardio, Strength, Virtual Fitness, Yoga and Refreshment Lounge

Lushly Landscaped Pool Courtyard with Grilling Stations, Televisions, Dining and Lounge Areas

Indoor Bicycle Storage with Repair Station

Electric Vehicle Charging

24/7/365 Secured Package Locker Access

Pet-Friendly* Community with On-Site Dog Park and Pet Spa

24/7/365 Emergency Maintenance

Wi-Fi Access throughout Common Areas

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 Summer St have any available units?
3033 Summer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waco, TX.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 Summer St have?
Some of 3033 Summer St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 Summer St currently offering any rent specials?
3033 Summer St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 Summer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3033 Summer St is pet friendly.
Does 3033 Summer St offer parking?
Yes, 3033 Summer St does offer parking.
Does 3033 Summer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3033 Summer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 Summer St have a pool?
Yes, 3033 Summer St has a pool.
Does 3033 Summer St have accessible units?
Yes, 3033 Summer St has accessible units.
Does 3033 Summer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3033 Summer St does not have units with dishwashers.
