3033 Summer St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse courtyard dog park gym game room parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access media room yoga

About Us



Well hello there my wonderful good looking & intelligent internet friend. It seems like you're looking for that new awesome apartment. It also seems like you're probably tired of looking through listing after listing after listing. Sending message after message after message. I know.



It sucks. But we're here for you. We're Taco Street Locating, the super coolest apartment locators this side of the Mississippi. We're here to make your lives easy and awesome.at least when it comes to finding a new place to live. And we're free to work with! Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) to learn more!



_____________________________ Who said Houston was just a big concrete traffic filled jungle? Everyone basically, but that's besides the point. There's green stuff too. Lot's of it! Living here means you have direct walking access to Memorial Park, one of the coolest out-door spaces Houston has to offer. Even cooler, the apartment itself is pretty epic. They've got palm trees. Some more palm trees. A sweet dog agility park for your soon-to-be-physically active pupper. Lot's of cool modern apartment stuff. Its pretty sweet. Not gonna lie. Best.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



One- and Two-Bedroom Floor Plans



Sleek Stainless Steel Appliances



Quartz Countertops



Wood Cabinetry



Dining-Size Kitchen Islands



Mobile Kitchen Islands



Polished Chrome Fixtures



Kitchen Backsplashes



Full-Size Washers and Dryers



Well-Appointed En-Suite Master Bath Design



Solar Shades Throughout



Spacious Walk-In Closets



Urban Mudrooms with Built-In Shelving and Storage



Wood Plank-Style Flooring



Designer Carpeting in Bedrooms



Mosaic Shower Tiles



Custom Framed Mirrors



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Lavish Resident Club and Game Room with Catering Kitchen



Expansive Library and Private Screening Room



Gallery Space and Art Studio



24/7/365 Athletic Center Including Cardio, Strength, Virtual Fitness, Yoga and Refreshment Lounge



Lushly Landscaped Pool Courtyard with Grilling Stations, Televisions, Dining and Lounge Areas



Indoor Bicycle Storage with Repair Station



Electric Vehicle Charging



24/7/365 Secured Package Locker Access



Pet-Friendly* Community with On-Site Dog Park and Pet Spa



24/7/365 Emergency Maintenance



Wi-Fi Access throughout Common Areas







