Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Victoria, TX with balcony

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
9 Units Available
Windsor Park
3001 Arroyo Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
952 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Park, the premier apartments in Victoria, Texas.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
21 Units Available
Silvermine Apartments
6803 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
907 sqft
Located close to Victoria Country Club and Golf Course, Loop 463, and Highway 59. Units offer hardwood floors, walk in closets, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
16 Units Available
Tanglewood
306 Sam Houston Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
960 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 59. Also near area shops and schools. One- and two-bedroom floor plans with eat-in kitchens or separate kitchen and dining rooms. Swimming pool, laundry and car park on the premises.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
29 Units Available
Victoria Station
1701 Victoria Station Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
880 sqft
This community offers one- and two-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse and pool. Property is also convenient to shopping and dining along Sam Houston Drive.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
124 Units Available
Autumn Park
4405 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$635
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$804
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,074
1088 sqft
Welcome home to Autumn Park, a community of apartments in Victoria, Texas. Boasting spacious one, two and three-bedroom layouts, Autumn Park sets the standard in affordable apartment living that is suitable for families and working professionals.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
35 Units Available
Oak Forest
5312 John Stockbauer Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
941 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units located close to Loop 463 for easy access to shopping and dining. Units have washer/dryer, custom cabinetry and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
40 Units Available
Hawthorne at Victoria
2402 N Ben Wilson St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1183 sqft
Elegance abounds at Hawthorne at Victoria, where an upscale lifestyle awaits in beautifully carpeted one- or two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a bark park, saltwater pool, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
The Duke
301 Augusta Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
Modern homes with USB ports, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Enjoy a resort-style pool, tennis court and yoga studio on-site. Near Victoria Mall for convenient shopping. Easy access to the Zac Lentz Parkway.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
19 Units Available
Summerstone
2107 N Ben Jordan St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
647 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$895
869 sqft
Welcome to Summerstone Apartments in Victoria, Texas. Conveniently located in a peaceful neighborhood, our family-friendly community provides you with a comfortable environment that is accommodating to every type of lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Country Lane Townhomes
4801 NE Zac Lentz Pkwy, Victoria, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1260 sqft
Country Lane Townhomes, the definition of modern southern living and is located in beautiful Victoria, Texas. Here at Country Lane Townhomes, our primary goal is your relaxation.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
21 Units Available
Latigo Crossing
1601 John Stockbauer Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from the mall, shopping center, and local restaurants, this beautiful complex offers amenities including a fenced dog-park, resort-style pool, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
502 Chimney Rock Drive
502 Chimney Rock Dr, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3106 sqft
Pretty home in well established desirable Woodway Subdivision. Mature trees throughout, walking trails, and sidewalks. Foyer with high ceiling, formal dining, nice art niche area, large laundry room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
304 Westwood Street
304 Westwood St, Victoria, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
Bright Duplex located in Tanglewood Neighborhood. This home has carpet and tile flooring, a large living area, indoor laundry room, and spacious bedrooms! The home will also include one side of the open detached garage for parking.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1506 N De Leon Street
1506 N De Leon St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
696 sqft
Adorable studio apartment nestled on the top floor of this well maintained duplex. Large bedroom with cozy carpet, and wood vinyl flooring throughout the rest of the home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
104 Winston Court
104 Winston Ct, Victoria, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1249 sqft
WONDERFUL! Brand new paint! Brand new vinyl plank--everywhere! Split bedroom arrangement! Dedicated office area! Utility area in the house! This is the perfect home for you! Call now!

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
109 Chama
109 Chama Dr, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1596 sqft
109 Chama - Cimarron Subdivision. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, approx. 1596 sq ft, fireplace, wet bar, fenced backyard with patio, 2 car garage with door openers, washer/dryer connections, central a/c and heating.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1522 Alamo Drive
1522 Alamo Dr, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1007 sqft
Looking for a charming completely updated rental in a quiet neighborhood? This rental is not only in quiet neighborhood but located within minutes of schools, restaurants, and shopping. Rental boasts 3 bedrooms with 1 bathroom. Central Air and Heat.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
306 Creekridge Drive
306 Creekridge Dr, Victoria, TX
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
5082 sqft
Gorgeous Family Size Home, open concept amazing curve appeal, tall ceilings, chef kitchen spacious bedrooms and closets, large back-yard with a swimming pool, call today for an appointment.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Victoria, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Victoria renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

