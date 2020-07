Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors carpet Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal

Latigo Crossing is a quiet community surrounded by homes and schools and is only 7 minutes from the mall, restaurants and shopping centers. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans with community amenities that include a fenced in dog park, resort style swimming pool, lush green landscaping, gated access, detached garages, carports, 24-hour fitness center, business center, and conference room. Our apartments feature gourmet kitchen islands, double sinks, Energy Star appliances, self-cleaning ovens, nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, garden style bathtubs, spacious walk-in closets, and much more!