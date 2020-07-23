/
victoria county
24 Apartments for rent in Victoria County, TX📍
22 Units Available
Victoria Station
1701 Victoria Station Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$777
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
880 sqft
This community offers one- and two-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse and pool. Property is also convenient to shopping and dining along Sam Houston Drive.
31 Units Available
Hawthorne at Victoria
2402 N Ben Wilson St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1183 sqft
Elegance abounds at Hawthorne at Victoria, where an upscale lifestyle awaits in beautifully carpeted one- or two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a bark park, saltwater pool, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar.
11 Units Available
Tanglewood
306 Sam Houston Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
960 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 59. Also near area shops and schools. One- and two-bedroom floor plans with eat-in kitchens or separate kitchen and dining rooms. Swimming pool, laundry and car park on the premises.
4 Units Available
Windsor Park
3001 Arroyo Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
952 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Park, the premier apartments in Victoria, Texas.
113 Units Available
Autumn Park
4405 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$635
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$804
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,074
1088 sqft
Welcome home to Autumn Park, a community of apartments in Victoria, Texas. Boasting spacious one, two and three-bedroom layouts, Autumn Park sets the standard in affordable apartment living that is suitable for families and working professionals.
20 Units Available
Silvermine Apartments
6803 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
907 sqft
Located close to Victoria Country Club and Golf Course, Loop 463, and Highway 59. Units offer hardwood floors, walk in closets, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.
13 Units Available
Latigo Crossing
1601 John Stockbauer Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1310 sqft
Just a few minutes from the mall, shopping center, and local restaurants, this beautiful complex offers amenities including a fenced dog-park, resort-style pool, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.
19 Units Available
Summerstone
2107 N Ben Jordan St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
647 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$895
869 sqft
Welcome to Summerstone Apartments in Victoria, Texas. Conveniently located in a peaceful neighborhood, our family-friendly community provides you with a comfortable environment that is accommodating to every type of lifestyle.
40 Units Available
Oak Forest
5312 John Stockbauer Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
941 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units located close to Loop 463 for easy access to shopping and dining. Units have washer/dryer, custom cabinetry and resort-style pool.
23 Units Available
The Duke
301 Augusta Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
Modern homes with USB ports, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Enjoy a resort-style pool, tennis court and yoga studio on-site. Near Victoria Mall for convenient shopping. Easy access to the Zac Lentz Parkway.
36 Units Available
Colony
4109 N John Stockbauer Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$897
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1233 sqft
GREAT VICTORIA LOCATION Welcome home to The Colony. We are a beautiful apartment home community nestled in Victoria, Texas. Our location places us just a short trip from the Texas Zoo, wonderful schools, and serene parks.
Contact for Availability
Country Lane Townhomes
4801 NE Zac Lentz Pkwy, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1322 sqft
Country Lane Townhomes, the definition of modern southern living and is located in beautiful Victoria, Texas. Here at Country Lane Townhomes, our primary goal is your relaxation.
1 Unit Available
233 Cobble Stone Dr.
233 Cobble Stone Ct, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1428 sqft
233 Cobble Stone Dr.
1 Unit Available
208 Gemini Ct
208 Gemini Ct, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1482 sqft
Well maintained three bedroom, two bath with two car garage and privacy fenced backyard. New carpeting throughout. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5891474)
1 Unit Available
88 Creek Ln
88 Creek Ln, Victoria County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
875 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath house on Coleto Creek frontage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5632301)
1 Unit Available
207 Palmwood #3
207 Palmwood Dr, Victoria, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
1444 sqft
207 Palmwood #3 Available 09/14/20 Available in September! - This very spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with 2 car covered carport. This is perfect for location for roommates, near the university and hospitals.
1 Unit Available
2201 Bon Aire - b
2201 Bon Aire Ave, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2393 sqft
over 2300 sq ft , near college - 3 BR, 2 bath, 2 living , 2 dining, appr 2393 sq ft , updated baths, stainless appliances, 2 car garage fenced yard, sprinkler system new 5 ton a/c unit this year No Pets Allowed (RLNE4097494)
1 Unit Available
1608 Sam Houston Drive
1608 Sam Houston Dr, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
920 sqft
Newly updated centrally located home! Original hardwood flooring, large fenced in backyard, spacious bedrooms, and charming curb appeal! This home will not come furnished, is currently occupied by the owners, and will be available mid August.
1 Unit Available
232 Wellspring Boulevard
232 Wellspring Blvd, Victoria County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2481 sqft
Are you looking for a new place to call home? Need more room? Want to be on the outskirts of town but still have city conveniences? Then make your appointment now and look no further! This home has it all! Beauty, space, convenience and more.
1 Unit Available
1506 N De Leon Street
1506 N De Leon St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
550 sqft
Adorable first floor studio apartment with unique updates! The kitchen will come with refrigerator, stove, and water/trash and lawn care are provided! There is also a large shared yard with patio space for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
502 Chimney Rock Drive
502 Chimney Rock Dr, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3106 sqft
Pretty home in well established desirable Woodway Subdivision. Mature trees throughout, walking trails, and sidewalks. Foyer with high ceiling, formal dining, nice art niche area, large laundry room.
1 Unit Available
109 Chama
109 Chama Dr, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1596 sqft
109 Chama - Cimarron Subdivision. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, approx. 1596 sq ft, fireplace, wet bar, fenced backyard with patio, 2 car garage with door openers, washer/dryer connections, central a/c and heating.
1 Unit Available
117 Clydesdale
117 Clydesdale Ln, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1267 sqft
117 Clydesdale Available 06/01/20 - (RLNE4312887)
1 Unit Available
306 Creekridge Drive
306 Creekridge Dr, Victoria, TX
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
5082 sqft
Gorgeous Family Size Home, open concept amazing curve appeal, tall ceilings, chef kitchen spacious bedrooms and closets, large back-yard with a swimming pool, call today for an appointment.
