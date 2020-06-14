Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:17 PM

12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Victoria, TX

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
39 Units Available
Hawthorne at Victoria
2402 N Ben Wilson St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
754 sqft
Elegance abounds at Hawthorne at Victoria, where an upscale lifestyle awaits in beautifully carpeted one- or two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a bark park, saltwater pool, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar.
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
14 Units Available
Tanglewood
306 Sam Houston Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
598 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 59. Also near area shops and schools. One- and two-bedroom floor plans with eat-in kitchens or separate kitchen and dining rooms. Swimming pool, laundry and car park on the premises.
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
21 Units Available
Silvermine Apartments
6803 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
645 sqft
Located close to Victoria Country Club and Golf Course, Loop 463, and Highway 59. Units offer hardwood floors, walk in closets, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
29 Units Available
Victoria Station
1701 Victoria Station Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
671 sqft
This community offers one- and two-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse and pool. Property is also convenient to shopping and dining along Sam Houston Drive.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
9 Units Available
Windsor Park
3001 Arroyo Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
660 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Park, the premier apartments in Victoria, Texas.
Last updated June 14 at 07:05pm
124 Units Available
Autumn Park
4405 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$635
573 sqft
Welcome home to Autumn Park, a community of apartments in Victoria, Texas. Boasting spacious one, two and three-bedroom layouts, Autumn Park sets the standard in affordable apartment living that is suitable for families and working professionals.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
23 Units Available
The Duke
301 Augusta Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
811 sqft
Modern homes with USB ports, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Enjoy a resort-style pool, tennis court and yoga studio on-site. Near Victoria Mall for convenient shopping. Easy access to the Zac Lentz Parkway.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
21 Units Available
Latigo Crossing
1601 John Stockbauer Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
768 sqft
Just a few minutes from the mall, shopping center, and local restaurants, this beautiful complex offers amenities including a fenced dog-park, resort-style pool, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.
Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
19 Units Available
Summerstone
2107 N Ben Jordan St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
616 sqft
Welcome to Summerstone Apartments in Victoria, Texas. Conveniently located in a peaceful neighborhood, our family-friendly community provides you with a comfortable environment that is accommodating to every type of lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
35 Units Available
Oak Forest
5312 John Stockbauer Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
722 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units located close to Loop 463 for easy access to shopping and dining. Units have washer/dryer, custom cabinetry and resort-style pool.

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
1506 N De Leon Street
1506 N De Leon St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
696 sqft
Adorable studio apartment nestled on the top floor of this well maintained duplex. Large bedroom with cozy carpet, and wood vinyl flooring throughout the rest of the home.

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
305 E Sabine Street
305 E Sabine St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
1224 sqft
Nice clean efficiency apartment. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with stand up shower, and kitchenette (microwave, and small refrigerator included), All bills paid.

Welcome to the June 2020 Victoria Rent Report. Victoria rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Victoria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Victoria Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Victoria Rent Report. Victoria rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Victoria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Victoria rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Victoria rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Victoria stand at $765 for a one-bedroom apartment and $946 for a two-bedroom. Victoria's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Victoria, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Victoria rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Victoria has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Victoria is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Victoria's median two-bedroom rent of $946 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Victoria.
    • While rents in Victoria remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Victoria than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Victoria.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

