11 Apartments for rent in Victoria, TX with garage

Victoria apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
35 Units Available
Oak Forest
5312 John Stockbauer Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
941 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units located close to Loop 463 for easy access to shopping and dining. Units have washer/dryer, custom cabinetry and resort-style pool.
39 Units Available
Hawthorne at Victoria
2402 N Ben Wilson St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1183 sqft
Elegance abounds at Hawthorne at Victoria, where an upscale lifestyle awaits in beautifully carpeted one- or two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a bark park, saltwater pool, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar.
23 Units Available
The Duke
301 Augusta Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
Modern homes with USB ports, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Enjoy a resort-style pool, tennis court and yoga studio on-site. Near Victoria Mall for convenient shopping. Easy access to the Zac Lentz Parkway.
21 Units Available
Latigo Crossing
1601 John Stockbauer Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from the mall, shopping center, and local restaurants, this beautiful complex offers amenities including a fenced dog-park, resort-style pool, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.

1 Unit Available
502 Chimney Rock Drive
502 Chimney Rock Dr, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3106 sqft
Pretty home in well established desirable Woodway Subdivision. Mature trees throughout, walking trails, and sidewalks. Foyer with high ceiling, formal dining, nice art niche area, large laundry room.

1 Unit Available
304 Westwood Street
304 Westwood St, Victoria, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
Bright Duplex located in Tanglewood Neighborhood. This home has carpet and tile flooring, a large living area, indoor laundry room, and spacious bedrooms! The home will also include one side of the open detached garage for parking.

1 Unit Available
104 Winston Court
104 Winston Ct, Victoria, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1249 sqft
WONDERFUL! Brand new paint! Brand new vinyl plank--everywhere! Split bedroom arrangement! Dedicated office area! Utility area in the house! This is the perfect home for you! Call now!

1 Unit Available
109 Chama
109 Chama Dr, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1596 sqft
109 Chama - Cimarron Subdivision. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, approx. 1596 sq ft, fireplace, wet bar, fenced backyard with patio, 2 car garage with door openers, washer/dryer connections, central a/c and heating.

1 Unit Available
1522 Alamo Drive
1522 Alamo Dr, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1007 sqft
Looking for a charming completely updated rental in a quiet neighborhood? This rental is not only in quiet neighborhood but located within minutes of schools, restaurants, and shopping. Rental boasts 3 bedrooms with 1 bathroom. Central Air and Heat.

1 Unit Available
303 E Brazos
303 E Brazos St, Victoria, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
924 sqft
303 E Brazos Available 05/01/20 Available soon! - This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath home with beautiful features! All stainless steel appliances including washer & dryer connections, vinyl wood flooring in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
306 Creekridge Drive
306 Creekridge Dr, Victoria, TX
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
5082 sqft
Gorgeous Family Size Home, open concept amazing curve appeal, tall ceilings, chef kitchen spacious bedrooms and closets, large back-yard with a swimming pool, call today for an appointment.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Victoria, TX

Victoria apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

