Victoria, TX
Oak Forest
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Oak Forest

5312 John Stockbauer Dr · (361) 226-1285
Location

5312 John Stockbauer Dr, Victoria, TX 77904

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0722 · Avail. Aug 8

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 0321 · Avail. Aug 2

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 0437 · Avail. Aug 9

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0925 · Avail. now

$1,110

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 941 sqft

Unit 0734 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,110

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 941 sqft

Unit 0923 · Avail. now

$1,110

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 941 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Forest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Welcome home to Oak Forest Apartments, your destination for South Texas luxury living. Our pet-friendly one and two bedroom Victoria, TX, homes offer the best in premium apartment living. Conveniently located near Loop 463 in North Victoria, Oak Forest Apartments is minutes from all this lively Texas town has to offer. At Oak Forest Apartments, you'll be coming home to a new quality of luxury living. Enjoy modern conveniences including a chef-inspired kitchen and full-size, in-home washer and dryer. Savor details such as wood plank flooring, custom cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances. Experience a wealth of community amenities, including a resort-style pool and sun deck with WiFi, as well as a shaded patio for those hot summer days. With an on-site dog park, carport parking, and a fully equipped fitness center all available, you'll be right at home in your new community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Surety bond: $175
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10
Dogs
deposit: $43.75
fee: $250
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. 100 lb max on 1st floor and 60 lbs on others
Cats
deposit: $43.75
fee: $250
rent: $10
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage units: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oak Forest have any available units?
Oak Forest has 40 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Victoria, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Victoria Rent Report.
What amenities does Oak Forest have?
Some of Oak Forest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Forest currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oak Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Forest is pet friendly.
Does Oak Forest offer parking?
Yes, Oak Forest offers parking.
Does Oak Forest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oak Forest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Forest have a pool?
Yes, Oak Forest has a pool.
Does Oak Forest have accessible units?
Yes, Oak Forest has accessible units.
Does Oak Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oak Forest has units with dishwashers.
