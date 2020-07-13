Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving trash valet

Welcome home to Oak Forest Apartments, your destination for South Texas luxury living. Our pet-friendly one and two bedroom Victoria, TX, homes offer the best in premium apartment living. Conveniently located near Loop 463 in North Victoria, Oak Forest Apartments is minutes from all this lively Texas town has to offer. At Oak Forest Apartments, you'll be coming home to a new quality of luxury living. Enjoy modern conveniences including a chef-inspired kitchen and full-size, in-home washer and dryer. Savor details such as wood plank flooring, custom cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances. Experience a wealth of community amenities, including a resort-style pool and sun deck with WiFi, as well as a shaded patio for those hot summer days. With an on-site dog park, carport parking, and a fully equipped fitness center all available, you'll be right at home in your new community.