3148 Stanford Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Charming home in University Park! Features a large downstairs master suite with sitting area and walk-in closets. Formal living room with fireplace leads to the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is light and bright with granite countertops. Beyond the kitchen is the spacious family room overlooking the backyard. The backyard is highlighted by a stone patio, gas grill, oversized sink as well as an electric gate. An ideal area for outdoor dining and entertaining. Garage has ample storage space. Three additional bedrooms are upstairs. Easy access to Snider Plaza, Curtis Park and exemplary HPISD schools.