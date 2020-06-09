Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly game room

9126 Sahara Woods, Universal City, TX. 78148 - Well maintained home in beautiful Springwood! White rock exterior with nice curb appeal. Open floor plan with a large kitchen. Multiple living areas with a game room upstairs. All three bedrooms up with a large master retreat and full bath. Great backyard, close to 1604 and Randolph Air Force Base.



Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3984418)