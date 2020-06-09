All apartments in Universal City
9126 SAHARA WOODS

9126 Sahara Woods · No Longer Available
Location

9126 Sahara Woods, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
game room
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
pet friendly
9126 Sahara Woods, Universal City, TX. 78148 - Well maintained home in beautiful Springwood! White rock exterior with nice curb appeal. Open floor plan with a large kitchen. Multiple living areas with a game room upstairs. All three bedrooms up with a large master retreat and full bath. Great backyard, close to 1604 and Randolph Air Force Base.

Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3984418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9126 SAHARA WOODS have any available units?
9126 SAHARA WOODS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
Is 9126 SAHARA WOODS currently offering any rent specials?
9126 SAHARA WOODS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9126 SAHARA WOODS pet-friendly?
Yes, 9126 SAHARA WOODS is pet friendly.
Does 9126 SAHARA WOODS offer parking?
No, 9126 SAHARA WOODS does not offer parking.
Does 9126 SAHARA WOODS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9126 SAHARA WOODS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9126 SAHARA WOODS have a pool?
No, 9126 SAHARA WOODS does not have a pool.
Does 9126 SAHARA WOODS have accessible units?
No, 9126 SAHARA WOODS does not have accessible units.
Does 9126 SAHARA WOODS have units with dishwashers?
No, 9126 SAHARA WOODS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9126 SAHARA WOODS have units with air conditioning?
No, 9126 SAHARA WOODS does not have units with air conditioning.
