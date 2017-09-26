All apartments in Universal City
Last updated January 3 2020

9119 Redwood Circle

9119 Redwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9119 Redwood Circle, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS!! Large Four Bedroom Home in Gated Subdivision Available Now! - Don't Miss Out on this Property! Located in gated community minutes from Randolph AFB and shopping, this home features tiled flooring throughout the entire downstairs where the Master Bedroom is conveniently located. Downstairs living/dining combo leads into the "eat-in" Kitchen which opens up to the spacious backyard. Upstairs you will find three additional bedrooms and a laundry room equipped with Front Facing Washer & Dryer.

Schedule A Showing Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/eccb6ca0ed

Tenant is required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE2681223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9119 Redwood Circle have any available units?
9119 Redwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9119 Redwood Circle have?
Some of 9119 Redwood Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9119 Redwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9119 Redwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9119 Redwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9119 Redwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9119 Redwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9119 Redwood Circle offers parking.
Does 9119 Redwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9119 Redwood Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9119 Redwood Circle have a pool?
No, 9119 Redwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9119 Redwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 9119 Redwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9119 Redwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9119 Redwood Circle has units with dishwashers.

