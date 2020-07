Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FREE RENT FOR THE REMAINDER OF MARCH!!! Beautiful home in the Gated Community of Springwood. You will be close to RAFB, Ft Sam, 1604, & IH 35. This home has many upgrades and decorative colors throughout!!! Glass backsplash in kitchen with large island! Master suite is downstairs w/large walk in closet, ceiling fan and full bath! Ceiling fans throughout all rooms, water softener, garage door opener!!! Shed in the backyard and you Elementary school in walking distance!!!