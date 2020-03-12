All apartments in Universal City
9006 Clearwood Pth

9006 Clearwood Path · No Longer Available
Location

9006 Clearwood Path, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
All applicants over the age of 18 must apply separately and pay a separate application fee. Please apply at www.peaceofmind.co. Agent must physically show the home and be able to verify through CSS for credit. No pets allowed.

Newly updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a gate community. The home has new carpet, vinyl flooring, and a fresh coat of paint. This home is close and convenient to 1604, IH35, Ft. Sam Houston, RAFB, Forum Shopping Center and eateries. This home is in a great area and wont last long. Its a must see, schedule today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9006 Clearwood Pth have any available units?
9006 Clearwood Pth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
Is 9006 Clearwood Pth currently offering any rent specials?
9006 Clearwood Pth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9006 Clearwood Pth pet-friendly?
No, 9006 Clearwood Pth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Universal City.
Does 9006 Clearwood Pth offer parking?
No, 9006 Clearwood Pth does not offer parking.
Does 9006 Clearwood Pth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9006 Clearwood Pth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9006 Clearwood Pth have a pool?
No, 9006 Clearwood Pth does not have a pool.
Does 9006 Clearwood Pth have accessible units?
No, 9006 Clearwood Pth does not have accessible units.
Does 9006 Clearwood Pth have units with dishwashers?
No, 9006 Clearwood Pth does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9006 Clearwood Pth have units with air conditioning?
No, 9006 Clearwood Pth does not have units with air conditioning.
