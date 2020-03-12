9006 Clearwood Pth

Amenities

All applicants over the age of 18 must apply separately and pay a separate application fee. Please apply at www.peaceofmind.co. Agent must physically show the home and be able to verify through CSS for credit. No pets allowed.



Newly updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a gate community. The home has new carpet, vinyl flooring, and a fresh coat of paint. This home is close and convenient to 1604, IH35, Ft. Sam Houston, RAFB, Forum Shopping Center and eateries. This home is in a great area and wont last long. Its a must see, schedule today!

