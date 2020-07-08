All apartments in Universal City
8731 STONEY BROOK DR

8731 Stoney Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8731 Stoney Brook Drive, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4/2.5/2, 2314 sq ft Rental Home on a greenbelt lot in the desirable Judson ISD. This home offers 6' oak wood floors, upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans, designer window treatments, arched doorways and rounded corners. A rock fireplace extends to a high cathedral ceiling and features a raised hearth and ornate mantle. The kitchen is a chef's dream with 42' cabinets and lots of storage and counter space. Outside is a great covered deck!!! You will be close to IH35, 1604, RAFB, & Ft Sam.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8731 STONEY BROOK DR have any available units?
8731 STONEY BROOK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8731 STONEY BROOK DR have?
Some of 8731 STONEY BROOK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8731 STONEY BROOK DR currently offering any rent specials?
8731 STONEY BROOK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8731 STONEY BROOK DR pet-friendly?
No, 8731 STONEY BROOK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Universal City.
Does 8731 STONEY BROOK DR offer parking?
Yes, 8731 STONEY BROOK DR offers parking.
Does 8731 STONEY BROOK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8731 STONEY BROOK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8731 STONEY BROOK DR have a pool?
No, 8731 STONEY BROOK DR does not have a pool.
Does 8731 STONEY BROOK DR have accessible units?
No, 8731 STONEY BROOK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8731 STONEY BROOK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8731 STONEY BROOK DR does not have units with dishwashers.

