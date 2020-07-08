8731 STONEY BROOK DR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4/2.5/2, 2314 sq ft Rental Home on a greenbelt lot in the desirable Judson ISD. This home offers 6' oak wood floors, upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans, designer window treatments, arched doorways and rounded corners. A rock fireplace extends to a high cathedral ceiling and features a raised hearth and ornate mantle. The kitchen is a chef's dream with 42' cabinets and lots of storage and counter space. Outside is a great covered deck!!! You will be close to IH35, 1604, RAFB, & Ft Sam.