Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly pool clubhouse game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse game room on-site laundry pool pet friendly

Great home in Univeral City (North East) - Lots of room...bring the family to see this one. Beautiful 2 Story home ready for move in. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath features high ceilings, a formal dining room, huge game room, and a large kitchen. Laundry room is up stairs. Conveniently located close to RAFB, Fort Sam Houston, restaurants, and shopping. Nice clubhouse with swimming pool.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5124231)