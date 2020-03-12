807 STONEGATE DR

Amenities

**JUST REDUCED** *SPECIAL FEATURE House comes w/COMBINED Washer/Dryer; put your clothes in when you go to work & come home when they are dry*Charming, Updated 3 Bedrm. Home on HUGE Lot*Spacious Kitchen w/Gas Cooking, Stainless Steel sink. Lots of Cabinets & Refrigerator**Updated Flooring*New Ceiling Fans*Window Blinds & Fresh Int. Paint**Covered Parking w/Outside Storage & 10 X 20 Storage Building in Back Yard. In quiet est. neighborhood near City Park. Laminate flooring in bedrm. Pets are permitted on a case by case basis.