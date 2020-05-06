All apartments in Universal City
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

719 GARDEN MEADOW DR

719 Garden Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

719 Garden Meadow, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Newly Remodeled home with open floor plan - kitchen opens to dining and living room. Fire place. Master Bedroom has new carpet and large bathroom and closet - both secondary bedrooms have tile. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Fenced in backyard and 2 car carport attached to house. Washer and Dryer included. Wood deck in back yard for patio furniture or BBQ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 GARDEN MEADOW DR have any available units?
719 GARDEN MEADOW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 GARDEN MEADOW DR have?
Some of 719 GARDEN MEADOW DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 GARDEN MEADOW DR currently offering any rent specials?
719 GARDEN MEADOW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 GARDEN MEADOW DR pet-friendly?
No, 719 GARDEN MEADOW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Universal City.
Does 719 GARDEN MEADOW DR offer parking?
Yes, 719 GARDEN MEADOW DR offers parking.
Does 719 GARDEN MEADOW DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 719 GARDEN MEADOW DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 GARDEN MEADOW DR have a pool?
No, 719 GARDEN MEADOW DR does not have a pool.
Does 719 GARDEN MEADOW DR have accessible units?
No, 719 GARDEN MEADOW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 719 GARDEN MEADOW DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 GARDEN MEADOW DR does not have units with dishwashers.

