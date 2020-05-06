719 GARDEN MEADOW DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill garage

Newly Remodeled home with open floor plan - kitchen opens to dining and living room. Fire place. Master Bedroom has new carpet and large bathroom and closet - both secondary bedrooms have tile. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Fenced in backyard and 2 car carport attached to house. Washer and Dryer included. Wood deck in back yard for patio furniture or BBQ.