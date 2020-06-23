All apartments in Universal City
Universal City, TX
414 E LANGLEY BLVD
414 E LANGLEY BLVD

414 East Langley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

414 East Langley Boulevard, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath has been recently updated and is stunning to view. You can make this your dream come true for the holidays. The kitchen has a opening to view the dining area making it great for entertaining guest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 E LANGLEY BLVD have any available units?
414 E LANGLEY BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
Is 414 E LANGLEY BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
414 E LANGLEY BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 E LANGLEY BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 414 E LANGLEY BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Universal City.
Does 414 E LANGLEY BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 414 E LANGLEY BLVD does offer parking.
Does 414 E LANGLEY BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 E LANGLEY BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 E LANGLEY BLVD have a pool?
No, 414 E LANGLEY BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 414 E LANGLEY BLVD have accessible units?
No, 414 E LANGLEY BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 414 E LANGLEY BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 E LANGLEY BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 E LANGLEY BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 E LANGLEY BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
