414 East Langley Boulevard, Universal City, TX 78148
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath has been recently updated and is stunning to view. You can make this your dream come true for the holidays. The kitchen has a opening to view the dining area making it great for entertaining guest.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 414 E LANGLEY BLVD have any available units?
414 E LANGLEY BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.