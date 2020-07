Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Wonderful 2-1 In Universal City. Close to everything! Appliances provided. Granite Counters, Per Room Mini Split Heat and AC! Property is 700Sqft, 2 bed 1 bath with stacked washer and dryer connections in bathroom. Designer paint and upgrades make this a home you can be proud of! App Fee is $50 per person, NR Pet fee $200, $30 per month pet rent. Resident Selection criteria available upon request.