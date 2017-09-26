All apartments in Universal City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

214 GRANITE MIST

214 Granite Mist · No Longer Available
Location

214 Granite Mist, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home nestled just off 1604 in Converse! This one offers 3 living areas, formal living/family room and a loft upstairs. Kitchen is decked out with stainless appl/granite countertops/42 in cabinets dark wood & spacious island all opens to eat-in area & family rm. An office is downstairs too!! Very bright & open!! Upstairs offers all bedrooms, laundry rm and loft for play! Spacious master with spa like shower and dual vanity. All on a lot with a Huge backyard! Ready for quick move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 GRANITE MIST have any available units?
214 GRANITE MIST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 GRANITE MIST have?
Some of 214 GRANITE MIST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 GRANITE MIST currently offering any rent specials?
214 GRANITE MIST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 GRANITE MIST pet-friendly?
No, 214 GRANITE MIST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Universal City.
Does 214 GRANITE MIST offer parking?
Yes, 214 GRANITE MIST offers parking.
Does 214 GRANITE MIST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 GRANITE MIST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 GRANITE MIST have a pool?
No, 214 GRANITE MIST does not have a pool.
Does 214 GRANITE MIST have accessible units?
No, 214 GRANITE MIST does not have accessible units.
Does 214 GRANITE MIST have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 GRANITE MIST does not have units with dishwashers.
