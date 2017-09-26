214 GRANITE MIST

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful home nestled just off 1604 in Converse! This one offers 3 living areas, formal living/family room and a loft upstairs. Kitchen is decked out with stainless appl/granite countertops/42 in cabinets dark wood & spacious island all opens to eat-in area & family rm. An office is downstairs too!! Very bright & open!! Upstairs offers all bedrooms, laundry rm and loft for play! Spacious master with spa like shower and dual vanity. All on a lot with a Huge backyard! Ready for quick move-in!