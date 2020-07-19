All apartments in Universal City
13534 Forum

13534 Forum Road
Location

13534 Forum Road, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You can wake up each morning to make a quick commute to SA, Randolph Air Force Base or the shops of the Forum just minutes away. This home boasts a dream kitchen with hardwood custom cabinetry and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Open concept kitchen and dining room along with a large extended balcony provide you with large spaces for entertaining your guest. Extensively updated bathrooms and flooring throughout with an additional large 2nd living area upstairs. Home is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage at
2277 of living space with a private and fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13534 Forum have any available units?
13534 Forum doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
What amenities does 13534 Forum have?
Some of 13534 Forum's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13534 Forum currently offering any rent specials?
13534 Forum is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13534 Forum pet-friendly?
No, 13534 Forum is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Universal City.
Does 13534 Forum offer parking?
Yes, 13534 Forum offers parking.
Does 13534 Forum have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13534 Forum does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13534 Forum have a pool?
No, 13534 Forum does not have a pool.
Does 13534 Forum have accessible units?
No, 13534 Forum does not have accessible units.
Does 13534 Forum have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13534 Forum has units with dishwashers.
