All apartments in Universal City
Find more places like 13375 Galicia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Universal City, TX
/
13375 Galicia
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

13375 Galicia

13375 Galicia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Universal City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13375 Galicia, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated home in desirable Coronado neighborhood - Gorgeous Family Home Just Renovated. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout, Fresh paint/baseboards throughout interior, Brand new energy efficient windows, Chefs dream kitchen has fully been renovated granite counter tops, cabinets, tile back splash, new stainless steal appliances. The kitchen overlooks large deck with beautiful mature trees perfect for entertaining. Over-sized pantry great for storage, Enormous master suite with renovated full bath, walk-in closet. $1595 per month for 2+ Year Lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4505618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13375 Galicia have any available units?
13375 Galicia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
What amenities does 13375 Galicia have?
Some of 13375 Galicia's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13375 Galicia currently offering any rent specials?
13375 Galicia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13375 Galicia pet-friendly?
No, 13375 Galicia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Universal City.
Does 13375 Galicia offer parking?
No, 13375 Galicia does not offer parking.
Does 13375 Galicia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13375 Galicia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13375 Galicia have a pool?
No, 13375 Galicia does not have a pool.
Does 13375 Galicia have accessible units?
No, 13375 Galicia does not have accessible units.
Does 13375 Galicia have units with dishwashers?
No, 13375 Galicia does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aviation Place
414 E Aviation Blvd
Universal City, TX 78148
Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd
Universal City, TX 78148
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N
Universal City, TX 78148
The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws
Universal City, TX 78148
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N
Universal City, TX 78148
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd
Universal City, TX 78148
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr
Universal City, TX 78148

Similar Pages

Universal City 1 BedroomsUniversal City 2 Bedrooms
Universal City Apartments with ParkingUniversal City Dog Friendly Apartments
Universal City Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District