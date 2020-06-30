All apartments in Universal City
110 Deerglen Avenue
110 Deerglen Avenue

110 Deerglen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

110 Deerglen Avenue, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!! Spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bath house with an open floor plan located on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood perfect for a family with or without children and is available now! This home features a gas/wood burning fireplace, ceramic tile in the common areas and carpeted bedrooms. Granite countertops, and solid oak cabinets in the kitchen with a skylight that provides additional natural lighting. The two-car garage has independently operating doors and can be used for parking or storage as there are two additional parking spaces in the driveway. The back yard is fenced with a locking gate, perfect for children or pets. Pet deposit waived for verifiable service/support animals, active duty military members are eligible for a reduced security deposit. Within 10 minutes of Randolph Air Force Base, local freeways, shopping, and entertainment. Walking distance for Red Horse Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Deerglen Avenue have any available units?
110 Deerglen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Deerglen Avenue have?
Some of 110 Deerglen Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Deerglen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
110 Deerglen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Deerglen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 110 Deerglen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Universal City.
Does 110 Deerglen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 110 Deerglen Avenue offers parking.
Does 110 Deerglen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Deerglen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Deerglen Avenue have a pool?
No, 110 Deerglen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 110 Deerglen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 110 Deerglen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Deerglen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Deerglen Avenue has units with dishwashers.

