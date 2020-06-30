110 Deerglen Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW!! Spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bath house with an open floor plan located on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood perfect for a family with or without children and is available now! This home features a gas/wood burning fireplace, ceramic tile in the common areas and carpeted bedrooms. Granite countertops, and solid oak cabinets in the kitchen with a skylight that provides additional natural lighting. The two-car garage has independently operating doors and can be used for parking or storage as there are two additional parking spaces in the driveway. The back yard is fenced with a locking gate, perfect for children or pets. Pet deposit waived for verifiable service/support animals, active duty military members are eligible for a reduced security deposit. Within 10 minutes of Randolph Air Force Base, local freeways, shopping, and entertainment. Walking distance for Red Horse Park.