All apartments in Universal City
Find more places like 10247 Crystal View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Universal City, TX
/
10247 Crystal View
Last updated May 17 2020 at 12:28 PM

10247 Crystal View

10247 Crystal View · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Universal City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10247 Crystal View, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Centrally located in Springwood gated community enabling easy access to major highways, popular shopping areas, & military bases (Ft. Sam Houston & Randolph). This cozy home opens it's doors to a sufficiently sized living room w/ rich wood floors for an easy clean up. Enjoy extra cabinet space in the kitchen & entertain more than a handful of guest outside on the patio and backyard. A neighborhood park and playground for the little ones to enjoy and just walking distance from the elementary and middle school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10247 Crystal View have any available units?
10247 Crystal View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10247 Crystal View have?
Some of 10247 Crystal View's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10247 Crystal View currently offering any rent specials?
10247 Crystal View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10247 Crystal View pet-friendly?
No, 10247 Crystal View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Universal City.
Does 10247 Crystal View offer parking?
Yes, 10247 Crystal View offers parking.
Does 10247 Crystal View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10247 Crystal View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10247 Crystal View have a pool?
No, 10247 Crystal View does not have a pool.
Does 10247 Crystal View have accessible units?
No, 10247 Crystal View does not have accessible units.
Does 10247 Crystal View have units with dishwashers?
No, 10247 Crystal View does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd
Universal City, TX 78148
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr
Universal City, TX 78148
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N
Universal City, TX 78148
Aviation Place
414 E Aviation Blvd
Universal City, TX 78148
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd
Universal City, TX 78148
The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws
Universal City, TX 78148
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N
Universal City, TX 78148

Similar Pages

Universal City 1 BedroomsUniversal City 2 Bedrooms
Universal City Apartments with PoolUniversal City Dog Friendly Apartments
Universal City Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas