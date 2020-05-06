10247 Crystal View

Amenities

Centrally located in Springwood gated community enabling easy access to major highways, popular shopping areas, & military bases (Ft. Sam Houston & Randolph). This cozy home opens it's doors to a sufficiently sized living room w/ rich wood floors for an easy clean up. Enjoy extra cabinet space in the kitchen & entertain more than a handful of guest outside on the patio and backyard. A neighborhood park and playground for the little ones to enjoy and just walking distance from the elementary and middle school.