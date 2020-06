Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Custom home in South Tyler. Handscraped hardwood floors. Two living areas that flow openly with kitchen and dining. Beautiful, custom drapes in living and dining rooms. Stone fireplace in den with gas logs. Granite tile counters, Wrap-around Island. Beautiful stained cabinets. Split bedroom arrangement. 3-car garage. 3rd garage is seperate and could be used as a shop. Brick entry and private, brick back patio. Many, many custom features.