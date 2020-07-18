All apartments in Tyler
4049 Stonebridge Drive

4049 Stonebridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4049 Stonebridge Dr, Tyler, TX 75707

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr maintenance
4049 Stonebridge Dr - Welcome to the prestigious Stonebridge Villas. Inside this gated paradise are beautiful town-homes with privacy fenced in backyards, which are maintained by us, along with all other landscaping, a fenced in dog park with a picnic pavilion. This large 1500 square foot home is all you want and need with all best features including granite, can lights, tile floors, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, large master suite with his and hers sinks, and walk in closet. Call today to schedule a showing! Josh Tavenner-Realtor: 905-571-2508

**PLEASE READ**

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Lawn care is included with rent.

If you have pets*, please provide all pertinent information while filling out your application paperwork. Once approved, a pet deposit will be required for each pet. The pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out, less any lawful deductions.
*Aggressive breeds are not allowed. This includes Pit Bulls and Pit Bull mixes, American Bulldog and American Bulldog mixes, Mastiffs, Chows, Rottweilers, and Dobermans. If you have questions pertaining our policy on restricted breeds, please contact our leasing agent, Josh, at 903-571-2508.

If you have a service or an emotional support animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. We will happily provide you with the necessary documentation upon request.

Application fees are non-refundable. Nanci Wright Property Management will process all complete applications upon receipt. We will not hold a unit without a security deposit, and we will not hold a unit for more than two weeks. No home will be held off the market until the security deposit is paid.

As a bonus amenity, NWP management provides around-the-clock emergency maintenance, seven days a week, as well as bi-monthly air filter changes and preventative maintenance inspections. Not to mention our office full of friendly, professional staff who are dedicated to making your leasing experience excellent.

NWP
Where Experience Matters

NWP Management has been in the Property Management industry for over 30 years in the Tyler area and handles all residential rental and management needs. We pride ourselves in providing an experience that exceeds all expectations. We offer services that cater to the fast paced and busy schedules of the majority of our clientele, providing peace of mind and stability in an ever-changing market. NWP Management is in the business of providing more than just a roof over your head. We want to provide you with a home and an experience above all others.

(RLNE5910096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4049 Stonebridge Drive have any available units?
4049 Stonebridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyler, TX.
What amenities does 4049 Stonebridge Drive have?
Some of 4049 Stonebridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4049 Stonebridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4049 Stonebridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4049 Stonebridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4049 Stonebridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4049 Stonebridge Drive offer parking?
No, 4049 Stonebridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4049 Stonebridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4049 Stonebridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4049 Stonebridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4049 Stonebridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4049 Stonebridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4049 Stonebridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4049 Stonebridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4049 Stonebridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4049 Stonebridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4049 Stonebridge Drive has units with air conditioning.
