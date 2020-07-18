4049 Stonebridge Drive

Amenities

4049 Stonebridge Dr - Welcome to the prestigious Stonebridge Villas. Inside this gated paradise are beautiful town-homes with privacy fenced in backyards, which are maintained by us, along with all other landscaping, a fenced in dog park with a picnic pavilion. This large 1500 square foot home is all you want and need with all best features including granite, can lights, tile floors, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, large master suite with his and hers sinks, and walk in closet. Call today to schedule a showing! Josh Tavenner-Realtor: 905-571-2508



**PLEASE READ**



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Lawn care is included with rent.



If you have pets*, please provide all pertinent information while filling out your application paperwork. Once approved, a pet deposit will be required for each pet. The pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out, less any lawful deductions.

*Aggressive breeds are not allowed. This includes Pit Bulls and Pit Bull mixes, American Bulldog and American Bulldog mixes, Mastiffs, Chows, Rottweilers, and Dobermans. If you have questions pertaining our policy on restricted breeds, please contact our leasing agent, Josh, at 903-571-2508.



If you have a service or an emotional support animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. We will happily provide you with the necessary documentation upon request.



Application fees are non-refundable. Nanci Wright Property Management will process all complete applications upon receipt. We will not hold a unit without a security deposit, and we will not hold a unit for more than two weeks. No home will be held off the market until the security deposit is paid.



As a bonus amenity, NWP management provides around-the-clock emergency maintenance, seven days a week, as well as bi-monthly air filter changes and preventative maintenance inspections. Not to mention our office full of friendly, professional staff who are dedicated to making your leasing experience excellent.



NWP Management has been in the Property Management industry for over 30 years in the Tyler area and handles all residential rental and management needs. We pride ourselves in providing an experience that exceeds all expectations. We offer services that cater to the fast paced and busy schedules of the majority of our clientele, providing peace of mind and stability in an ever-changing market. NWP Management is in the business of providing more than just a roof over your head. We want to provide you with a home and an experience above all others.



