Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

3306 Greg Ln Available 04/22/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home in Tyler! - Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Carport home in Tyler! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and lots of space that is perfect for your family! Spacious living area with fireplace perfect for cozy nights at home! This home has tile flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space for hosting guests! This home features a spacious backyard with a nice patio for your furry friends. You'll never be far from shopping and dining at this house! Schedule your showing today!



*Updated marketing pictures will be available after property becomes vacant.



Oven/Stove, and dishwasher included. Tenant to bring own microwave, fridge, and washer/dryer.



This home is tenant occupied until 4/13/2020. Showings only Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. 24 hours notice required for all showings. Call office to schedule.



For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit

our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.



*We do not accept Government Housing*



Pricing and availability are subject to change without notice



Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all



(RLNE5633150)