All apartments in Tyler
Find more places like 3306 Greg Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tyler, TX
/
3306 Greg Ln
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:42 AM

3306 Greg Ln

3306 Greg Ln · (903) 705-6587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tyler
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3306 Greg Ln, Tyler, TX 75701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3306 Greg Ln · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1262 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3306 Greg Ln Available 04/22/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home in Tyler! - Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Carport home in Tyler! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and lots of space that is perfect for your family! Spacious living area with fireplace perfect for cozy nights at home! This home has tile flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space for hosting guests! This home features a spacious backyard with a nice patio for your furry friends. You'll never be far from shopping and dining at this house! Schedule your showing today!

*Updated marketing pictures will be available after property becomes vacant.

Oven/Stove, and dishwasher included. Tenant to bring own microwave, fridge, and washer/dryer.

This home is tenant occupied until 4/13/2020. Showings only Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. 24 hours notice required for all showings. Call office to schedule.

For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit
our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.

*We do not accept Government Housing*

Pricing and availability are subject to change without notice

Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all

(RLNE5633150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 Greg Ln have any available units?
3306 Greg Ln has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3306 Greg Ln have?
Some of 3306 Greg Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 Greg Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3306 Greg Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 Greg Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3306 Greg Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3306 Greg Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3306 Greg Ln does offer parking.
Does 3306 Greg Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3306 Greg Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 Greg Ln have a pool?
No, 3306 Greg Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3306 Greg Ln have accessible units?
No, 3306 Greg Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 Greg Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3306 Greg Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3306 Greg Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3306 Greg Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3306 Greg Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy
Tyler, TX 75703
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd
Tyler, TX 78830
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd
Tyler, TX 75701
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr
Tyler, TX 75703

Similar Pages

Tyler 1 BedroomsTyler 2 Bedrooms
Tyler Apartments with PoolTyler Dog Friendly Apartments
Tyler Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Longview, TXPalestine, TXSulphur Springs, TXAthens, TX
Mount Pleasant, TXKilgore, TXCanton, TX
Bullard, TXWhitehouse, TXGrand Saline, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at TylerTyler Junior College
Trinity Valley Community College
Kilgore College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity