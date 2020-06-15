Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

314 S. Peach Ave. Available 07/14/20 Coming Soon- 2 bedroom 1 bath in the heart of Tyler! - Coming Soon- 2 bedroom 1 bath in the heart of Tyler! Just wait until you see this truly delightful updated home near schools, shopping and restaurants. This home features a charming living room with attached dining area/kitchen combo, ideal for all your family and friends to gather. Updated kitchen has plenty of storage and and the washer and dryer connections are conventionally close to make housework a breeze! Updated tile in kitchen with faux wood flooring in living and bedrooms. With the updated bathroom located between the two great sized bedrooms just down the hall, this split bedroom floor-plan is a great space to unwind after a long day.



Oven/Stove, and Fridge Included.



Large fenced backyard for all your outdoor entertaining. Don't miss this fantastic home at a great price and location.



For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit

our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.



Application fees are non refundable. Deposit and signed lease is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.



We do not accept housing.



*This home is currently tenant occupied through 6/30/2020. For Occupied Showings there is a 24 hour notice required. Showing times : M-F, 9:30am - 5pm. Please call office to schedule showing.



