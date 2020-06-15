All apartments in Tyler
Find more places like 314 S. Peach Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tyler, TX
/
314 S. Peach Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

314 S. Peach Ave.

314 S Peach Ave · (903) 705-6587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tyler
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

314 S Peach Ave, Tyler, TX 75702

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 314 S. Peach Ave. · Avail. Jul 14

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
314 S. Peach Ave. Available 07/14/20 Coming Soon- 2 bedroom 1 bath in the heart of Tyler! - Coming Soon- 2 bedroom 1 bath in the heart of Tyler! Just wait until you see this truly delightful updated home near schools, shopping and restaurants. This home features a charming living room with attached dining area/kitchen combo, ideal for all your family and friends to gather. Updated kitchen has plenty of storage and and the washer and dryer connections are conventionally close to make housework a breeze! Updated tile in kitchen with faux wood flooring in living and bedrooms. With the updated bathroom located between the two great sized bedrooms just down the hall, this split bedroom floor-plan is a great space to unwind after a long day.

Oven/Stove, and Fridge Included.

Large fenced backyard for all your outdoor entertaining. Don't miss this fantastic home at a great price and location.

For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit
our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.

Application fees are non refundable. Deposit and signed lease is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

*This home is currently tenant occupied through 6/30/2020. For Occupied Showings there is a 24 hour notice required. Showing times : M-F, 9:30am - 5pm. Please call office to schedule showing.

(RLNE4796424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 S. Peach Ave. have any available units?
314 S. Peach Ave. has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 314 S. Peach Ave. have?
Some of 314 S. Peach Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 S. Peach Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
314 S. Peach Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 S. Peach Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 S. Peach Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 314 S. Peach Ave. offer parking?
No, 314 S. Peach Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 314 S. Peach Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 S. Peach Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 S. Peach Ave. have a pool?
No, 314 S. Peach Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 314 S. Peach Ave. have accessible units?
No, 314 S. Peach Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 314 S. Peach Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 S. Peach Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 S. Peach Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 S. Peach Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 314 S. Peach Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy
Tyler, TX 75703
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd
Tyler, TX 75762
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd
Tyler, TX 75707
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd
Tyler, TX 78830
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd
Tyler, TX 75701

Similar Pages

Tyler 1 BedroomsTyler 2 Bedrooms
Tyler Apartments with PoolTyler Dog Friendly Apartments
Tyler Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Longview, TXPalestine, TXSulphur Springs, TXAthens, TX
Mount Pleasant, TXKilgore, TXCanton, TX
Bullard, TXWhitehouse, TXGrand Saline, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at TylerTyler Junior College
Trinity Valley Community College
Kilgore College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity