Travis Ranch, TX
2141 Rains County Road
Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:23 AM

2141 Rains County Road

2141 Rains County · No Longer Available
Location

2141 Rains County, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.1 bath home in Travis Ranch. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Mocha finish maple cabinets, breakfast area, walk in pantry in kitchen. Secluded Master suite offers privacy with master bath including a garden tub and separate walk in shower. Large dining room could be a study or office. Second living area or game room, 2 secondary bedrooms with large closets and full bath upstairs. Unique wooden covered patio deck leading to the backyard. Close to Highway 80 for a fast commute into Dallas. This community features swimming pool & parks. A perfect getaway from the big city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2141 Rains County Road have any available units?
2141 Rains County Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 2141 Rains County Road have?
Some of 2141 Rains County Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2141 Rains County Road currently offering any rent specials?
2141 Rains County Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2141 Rains County Road pet-friendly?
No, 2141 Rains County Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 2141 Rains County Road offer parking?
Yes, 2141 Rains County Road offers parking.
Does 2141 Rains County Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2141 Rains County Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2141 Rains County Road have a pool?
Yes, 2141 Rains County Road has a pool.
Does 2141 Rains County Road have accessible units?
No, 2141 Rains County Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2141 Rains County Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2141 Rains County Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2141 Rains County Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2141 Rains County Road does not have units with air conditioning.

