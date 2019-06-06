2110 Hartley Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool playground carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home in sought after Travis Ranch community that shows like a model home built in 2008. Open and bright floorplan with no wasted space and equipped with oversized master bath shower with dual shower heads, granite counters, wood, tile and carpet flooring, nice pantry with great storage in kitchen. Amenities include a community pool, playground and game fields!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.