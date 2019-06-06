All apartments in Travis Ranch
Find more places like 2110 Hartley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis Ranch, TX
/
2110 Hartley Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 4:52 PM

2110 Hartley Drive

2110 Hartley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2110 Hartley Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in sought after Travis Ranch community that shows like a model home built in 2008. Open and bright floorplan with no wasted space and equipped with oversized master bath shower with dual shower heads, granite counters, wood, tile and carpet flooring, nice pantry with great storage in kitchen. Amenities include a community pool, playground and game fields!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Hartley Drive have any available units?
2110 Hartley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 2110 Hartley Drive have?
Some of 2110 Hartley Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Hartley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Hartley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Hartley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 Hartley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2110 Hartley Drive offer parking?
No, 2110 Hartley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2110 Hartley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 Hartley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Hartley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2110 Hartley Drive has a pool.
Does 2110 Hartley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2110 Hartley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Hartley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 Hartley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 Hartley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 Hartley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXBalch Springs, TXTerrell, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXEnnis, TXDeSoto, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District