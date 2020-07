Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Townhouse with great downtown access and significant renovations. Comes with almost a full set of appliances and most of them are new or close to it - induction (better than gas) range, newish maytag microwave, new 2018 dishwasher, dryer and refrigerator. In the past 4 years, this house has has new flooring, a kitchen remodel, new sliding glass doors, and more. Relatively new roof. The HOA provides a pool and nice park area.