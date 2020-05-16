822 Camino Vaquero Parkway 277427

Amenities
NEW 2019 | Luxury 1Bd | W/D Included | *Pvt Yards - Property Id: 152295
Located in Austin's beautiful Hill Country, this community is a peaceful retreat away from it all, yet close to everything. Located off I-35, just 12 miles south of downtown Austin, Park at Estancia offers residents an easy commute to and around the City of Austin. Grab a quick dinner with the family on SoCo, or enjoy an elegant dining experience or romantic date night at one of the exquisite fine dining restaurants around the city. Catch a concert or live music on 6th street. For outdoor enthusiasts, there are a multitude of hiking and biking trails nearby at Mckinney Falls State Park, Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, Slaughter Creek and Goat Cave Nature Preserve as well as the Onion Creek Greenbelt and Barton Creek Greenbelt. ABIA is less than 30 mins away. School zoned to Menchaca Elementary, Paredes Middle & Akins HS. Be one of the first people to lease an apartment at this exciting new apartment community!
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group
512-784-5481
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/152295
Property Id 152295
(RLNE5373552)