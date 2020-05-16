822 Camino Vaquero Parkway 277427

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym hot tub

NEW 2019 | Luxury 1Bd | W/D Included | *Pvt Yards - Property Id: 152295



Located in Austin's beautiful Hill Country, this community is a peaceful retreat away from it all, yet close to everything. Located off I-35, just 12 miles south of downtown Austin, Park at Estancia offers residents an easy commute to and around the City of Austin. Grab a quick dinner with the family on SoCo, or enjoy an elegant dining experience or romantic date night at one of the exquisite fine dining restaurants around the city. Catch a concert or live music on 6th street. For outdoor enthusiasts, there are a multitude of hiking and biking trails nearby at Mckinney Falls State Park, Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, Slaughter Creek and Goat Cave Nature Preserve as well as the Onion Creek Greenbelt and Barton Creek Greenbelt. ABIA is less than 30 mins away. School zoned to Menchaca Elementary, Paredes Middle & Akins HS. Be one of the first people to lease an apartment at this exciting new apartment community!



Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent

Spirit Real Estate Group

512-784-5481

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/152295

Property Id 152295



(RLNE5373552)