Travis County, TX
822 Camino Vaquero Parkway 277427
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:16 AM

822 Camino Vaquero Parkway 277427

822 Camino Vaquero Parkway · (512) 784-5481
Location

822 Camino Vaquero Parkway, Travis County, TX 78652

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 277427 · Avail. now

$1,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
NEW 2019 | Luxury 1Bd | W/D Included | *Pvt Yards - Property Id: 152295

Located in Austin's beautiful Hill Country, this community is a peaceful retreat away from it all, yet close to everything. Located off I-35, just 12 miles south of downtown Austin, Park at Estancia offers residents an easy commute to and around the City of Austin. Grab a quick dinner with the family on SoCo, or enjoy an elegant dining experience or romantic date night at one of the exquisite fine dining restaurants around the city. Catch a concert or live music on 6th street. For outdoor enthusiasts, there are a multitude of hiking and biking trails nearby at Mckinney Falls State Park, Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, Slaughter Creek and Goat Cave Nature Preserve as well as the Onion Creek Greenbelt and Barton Creek Greenbelt. ABIA is less than 30 mins away. School zoned to Menchaca Elementary, Paredes Middle & Akins HS. Be one of the first people to lease an apartment at this exciting new apartment community!

Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group
512-784-5481
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/152295
Property Id 152295

(RLNE5373552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Camino Vaquero Parkway 277427 have any available units?
822 Camino Vaquero Parkway 277427 has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 822 Camino Vaquero Parkway 277427 have?
Some of 822 Camino Vaquero Parkway 277427's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 Camino Vaquero Parkway 277427 currently offering any rent specials?
822 Camino Vaquero Parkway 277427 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Camino Vaquero Parkway 277427 pet-friendly?
Yes, 822 Camino Vaquero Parkway 277427 is pet friendly.
Does 822 Camino Vaquero Parkway 277427 offer parking?
No, 822 Camino Vaquero Parkway 277427 does not offer parking.
Does 822 Camino Vaquero Parkway 277427 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 822 Camino Vaquero Parkway 277427 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Camino Vaquero Parkway 277427 have a pool?
No, 822 Camino Vaquero Parkway 277427 does not have a pool.
Does 822 Camino Vaquero Parkway 277427 have accessible units?
No, 822 Camino Vaquero Parkway 277427 does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Camino Vaquero Parkway 277427 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 Camino Vaquero Parkway 277427 has units with dishwashers.
Does 822 Camino Vaquero Parkway 277427 have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 Camino Vaquero Parkway 277427 does not have units with air conditioning.
