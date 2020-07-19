5313 SERENE HILLS

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to luxury living in beautiful Lakeway. These apartments and townhomes are available with one to four bedrooms and each floor plan elegantly emphasizes open space. Each home has a private, formal entrance leading to the main living area where visitors will be impressed by the tall ceilings and expansive windows. The spacious kitchens are complete with granite countertops and modern stainless steel appliances. Many units have wood flooring, chrome fixtures, crown molding, and airy window seats. The sophisticated space is illuminated with modern track lighting and beautiful pendants.



This community offers a full fitness center accessible 24/7, a game room, business center equipped with Mac and PC computers, an indoor tanning room, a swimming pool with a sun deck and a social clubroom with a high-tech entertainment system. This community is pet-friendly and environmentally-conscious, and is located in a green area neighbored by the large Falconhead West Primitive Park. Ready to experience an elevated lifestyle? Inquire today!

* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.

* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.