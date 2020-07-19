All apartments in Travis County
Find more places like 5313 SERENE HILLS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis County, TX
/
5313 SERENE HILLS
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:35 PM

5313 SERENE HILLS

5313 Serene Hills Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5313 Serene Hills Dr, Travis County, TX 78738

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to luxury living in beautiful Lakeway. These apartments and townhomes are available with one to four bedrooms and each floor plan elegantly emphasizes open space. Each home has a private, formal entrance leading to the main living area where visitors will be impressed by the tall ceilings and expansive windows. The spacious kitchens are complete with granite countertops and modern stainless steel appliances. Many units have wood flooring, chrome fixtures, crown molding, and airy window seats. The sophisticated space is illuminated with modern track lighting and beautiful pendants.

This community offers a full fitness center accessible 24/7, a game room, business center equipped with Mac and PC computers, an indoor tanning room, a swimming pool with a sun deck and a social clubroom with a high-tech entertainment system. This community is pet-friendly and environmentally-conscious, and is located in a green area neighbored by the large Falconhead West Primitive Park. Ready to experience an elevated lifestyle? Inquire today!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5313 SERENE HILLS have any available units?
5313 SERENE HILLS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 5313 SERENE HILLS have?
Some of 5313 SERENE HILLS's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5313 SERENE HILLS currently offering any rent specials?
5313 SERENE HILLS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5313 SERENE HILLS pet-friendly?
Yes, 5313 SERENE HILLS is pet friendly.
Does 5313 SERENE HILLS offer parking?
No, 5313 SERENE HILLS does not offer parking.
Does 5313 SERENE HILLS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5313 SERENE HILLS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5313 SERENE HILLS have a pool?
Yes, 5313 SERENE HILLS has a pool.
Does 5313 SERENE HILLS have accessible units?
No, 5313 SERENE HILLS does not have accessible units.
Does 5313 SERENE HILLS have units with dishwashers?
No, 5313 SERENE HILLS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5313 SERENE HILLS have units with air conditioning?
No, 5313 SERENE HILLS does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aubry Hills
8926 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Canyon Springs at Bull Creek
7700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78731
Bannister Place
1301 W Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Cannon Oaks
2302 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
Aura Riverside
6107 East Riverside Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Landmark at Prescott Woods Apartment Homes
2915 Aftonshire Way
Austin, TX 78748
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXLago Vista, TXLakeway, TXTaylor, TXManor, TXBrushy Creek, TXHutto, TX
Bee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXBuda, TXHornsby Bend, TXBastrop, TXWimberley, TXCanyon Lake, TXBurnet, TXMarble Falls, TXLockhart, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXKingsland, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University