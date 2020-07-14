4517 Dennis Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must see! Very well maintained single story home in the Village of Hidden Lake! 3 bedroom with a study, open floor plan, open kitchen with granite counter top and an island, stainless appliances, mother-in law plan, manicured backyard with covered porch, easy access to toll road and shopping, very nice community amenity, highly rated Pflugerville ISD schools!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

