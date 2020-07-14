All apartments in Travis County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4517 Dennis Lane

4517 Dennis Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4517 Dennis Lane, Travis County, TX 78660
Villages Of Hidden Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must see! Very well maintained single story home in the Village of Hidden Lake! 3 bedroom with a study, open floor plan, open kitchen with granite counter top and an island, stainless appliances, mother-in law plan, manicured backyard with covered porch, easy access to toll road and shopping, very nice community amenity, highly rated Pflugerville ISD schools!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4517 Dennis Lane have any available units?
4517 Dennis Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 4517 Dennis Lane have?
Some of 4517 Dennis Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4517 Dennis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4517 Dennis Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4517 Dennis Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4517 Dennis Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4517 Dennis Lane offer parking?
No, 4517 Dennis Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4517 Dennis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4517 Dennis Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4517 Dennis Lane have a pool?
No, 4517 Dennis Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4517 Dennis Lane have accessible units?
No, 4517 Dennis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4517 Dennis Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4517 Dennis Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4517 Dennis Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4517 Dennis Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
