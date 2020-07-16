All apartments in Travis County
Find more places like 3501 SHORELINE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis County, TX
/
3501 SHORELINE DR
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:31 PM

3501 SHORELINE DR

3501 Shoreline Drive · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3501 Shoreline Drive, Travis County, TX 78728

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cable included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
cable included
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Live near the center of the dynamic Wells Branch neighborhood of Austin, Texas. Amazing features and amenities include a hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, free cable, pool, laundry facilities, fitness center, outside storage, patio/balcony, vaulted ceiling, fireplace, full size washer/dryer connections, garden tub, walk in closet, and much more. Head out into community where you'll find a state-of-the-art fitness center, a business center, a clubhouse with an Internet caf&eacute;, a resort-style pool and much more! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 SHORELINE DR have any available units?
3501 SHORELINE DR has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3501 SHORELINE DR have?
Some of 3501 SHORELINE DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 SHORELINE DR currently offering any rent specials?
3501 SHORELINE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 SHORELINE DR pet-friendly?
No, 3501 SHORELINE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis County.
Does 3501 SHORELINE DR offer parking?
No, 3501 SHORELINE DR does not offer parking.
Does 3501 SHORELINE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 SHORELINE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 SHORELINE DR have a pool?
Yes, 3501 SHORELINE DR has a pool.
Does 3501 SHORELINE DR have accessible units?
No, 3501 SHORELINE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 SHORELINE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 SHORELINE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3501 SHORELINE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3501 SHORELINE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3501 SHORELINE DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Patten East
2239 Cromwell Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road
Cedar Park, TX 78726
Gallery at Domain
11119 Alterra Parkway
Austin, TX 78758
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
The Arcadian
8515 Shoal Creek Blvd
Austin, TX 78757
Gables Park Tower
111 Sandra Muraida Way
Austin, TX 78703
404 Rio Grande
404 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXLago Vista, TXLakeway, TXTaylor, TXManor, TXBrushy Creek, TXHutto, TX
Bee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXBuda, TXHornsby Bend, TXBastrop, TXWimberley, TXCanyon Lake, TXBurnet, TXMarble Falls, TXLockhart, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXKingsland, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity