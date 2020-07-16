3501 SHORELINE DR

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors cable included recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub cable included extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe gym on-site laundry pool internet access

Live near the center of the dynamic Wells Branch neighborhood of Austin, Texas. Amazing features and amenities include a hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, free cable, pool, laundry facilities, fitness center, outside storage, patio/balcony, vaulted ceiling, fireplace, full size washer/dryer connections, garden tub, walk in closet, and much more. Head out into community where you'll find a state-of-the-art fitness center, a business center, a clubhouse with an Internet café, a resort-style pool and much more! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.