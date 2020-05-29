Lovely 1 story in Lake Pointe. Either 4 beds or 3 beds and study. Large kitchen open to Great room and Breakfast area. Gazebo and wood deck off kitchen. Newer light fixtures. New Dishwasher. New carpet. Fresh paint. 1st time as a rental. Landscape maintenance covered by owner. Elementary school is in neighborhood. Community pool. Lake Austin access. Lots of hiking paths in neighborhoods.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3413 San Mateo DR have any available units?
3413 San Mateo DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 3413 San Mateo DR have?
Some of 3413 San Mateo DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 San Mateo DR currently offering any rent specials?
3413 San Mateo DR is not currently offering any rent specials.