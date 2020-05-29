3413 San Mateo DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible pool

Lovely 1 story in Lake Pointe. Either 4 beds or 3 beds and study. Large kitchen open to Great room and Breakfast area. Gazebo and wood deck off kitchen. Newer light fixtures. New Dishwasher. New carpet. Fresh paint. 1st time as a rental. Landscape maintenance covered by owner. Elementary school is in neighborhood. Community pool. Lake Austin access. Lots of hiking paths in neighborhoods.