Last updated March 20 2019 at 6:05 AM

3413 San Mateo DR

3413 San Mateo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3413 San Mateo Drive, Travis County, TX 78738

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
Lovely 1 story in Lake Pointe. Either 4 beds or 3 beds and study. Large kitchen open to Great room and Breakfast area. Gazebo and wood deck off kitchen. Newer light fixtures. New Dishwasher. New carpet. Fresh paint. 1st time as a rental. Landscape maintenance covered by owner. Elementary school is in neighborhood. Community pool. Lake Austin access. Lots of hiking paths in neighborhoods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 San Mateo DR have any available units?
3413 San Mateo DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 3413 San Mateo DR have?
Some of 3413 San Mateo DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 San Mateo DR currently offering any rent specials?
3413 San Mateo DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 San Mateo DR pet-friendly?
No, 3413 San Mateo DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis County.
Does 3413 San Mateo DR offer parking?
No, 3413 San Mateo DR does not offer parking.
Does 3413 San Mateo DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 San Mateo DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 San Mateo DR have a pool?
Yes, 3413 San Mateo DR has a pool.
Does 3413 San Mateo DR have accessible units?
Yes, 3413 San Mateo DR has accessible units.
Does 3413 San Mateo DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3413 San Mateo DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3413 San Mateo DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3413 San Mateo DR does not have units with air conditioning.
