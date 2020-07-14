Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

3109 Sauls Drive Available 07/24/20 Nice family home in North Austin - Nice family home across the street from Elementary school. Community pool down the street!! Large,open formal living/dining area. Updated kitchen with granite counters,tiled backslash,stainless appliances and walk-in pantry. Open family room with laminate flooring. Upstairs master suite with garden tub,sep. shower & walk-in closet. Loft area perfect for game-room or office. Privacy fended in back yard with covered patio & storage unit.



(RLNE3275680)