All apartments in Travis County
Find more places like 3109 Sauls Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis County, TX
/
3109 Sauls Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

3109 Sauls Drive

3109 Sauls Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3109 Sauls Drive, Travis County, TX 78728

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
3109 Sauls Drive Available 07/24/20 Nice family home in North Austin - Nice family home across the street from Elementary school. Community pool down the street!! Large,open formal living/dining area. Updated kitchen with granite counters,tiled backslash,stainless appliances and walk-in pantry. Open family room with laminate flooring. Upstairs master suite with garden tub,sep. shower & walk-in closet. Loft area perfect for game-room or office. Privacy fended in back yard with covered patio & storage unit.

(RLNE3275680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 Sauls Drive have any available units?
3109 Sauls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 3109 Sauls Drive have?
Some of 3109 Sauls Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 Sauls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Sauls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Sauls Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3109 Sauls Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3109 Sauls Drive offer parking?
No, 3109 Sauls Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3109 Sauls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 Sauls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Sauls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3109 Sauls Drive has a pool.
Does 3109 Sauls Drive have accessible units?
No, 3109 Sauls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 Sauls Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3109 Sauls Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3109 Sauls Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3109 Sauls Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Collinwood
1001 Collinwood West Dr
Austin, TX 78753
The Element Austin
1500 Royal Crest Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Northland at the Arboretum
11500 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Bridge At South Point
6808 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78745
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727
The Estate at Bee Caves
3544 FM-620
Bee Cave, TX 78738
Bell Steiner Ranch
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard
Austin, TX 78735

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXLago Vista, TXLakeway, TXTaylor, TXManor, TXBrushy Creek, TXHutto, TX
Bee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXBuda, TXHornsby Bend, TXBastrop, TXWimberley, TXCanyon Lake, TXBurnet, TXMarble Falls, TXLockhart, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXKingsland, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University