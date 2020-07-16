224 Deserti

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry playground pool

Brand new home in Wildleaf Community (Leander) - Modern 2 story home in the Wildleaf community! Master suite and two other bedrooms are downstairs, 4th bedroom plus gameroom is upstairs. Open floorplan with high ceiling, a lot of natural light, beautiful modern kitchen has an island, spacious pantry, stainless appliances, silestone countertop, Gourgeours master bath with stand up shower, oversized laundry room, fenced yard, covered patio, a block to the modern pool and play ground. Located right off 183!



(RLNE5626578)