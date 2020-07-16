All apartments in Travis County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

224 Deserti

224 Deserti Rd · (512) 591-2530
Location

224 Deserti Rd, Travis County, TX 78641

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 224 Deserti · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Brand new home in Wildleaf Community (Leander) - Modern 2 story home in the Wildleaf community! Master suite and two other bedrooms are downstairs, 4th bedroom plus gameroom is upstairs. Open floorplan with high ceiling, a lot of natural light, beautiful modern kitchen has an island, spacious pantry, stainless appliances, silestone countertop, Gourgeours master bath with stand up shower, oversized laundry room, fenced yard, covered patio, a block to the modern pool and play ground. Located right off 183!

(RLNE5626578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Deserti have any available units?
224 Deserti has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 224 Deserti have?
Some of 224 Deserti's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Deserti currently offering any rent specials?
224 Deserti is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Deserti pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 Deserti is pet friendly.
Does 224 Deserti offer parking?
No, 224 Deserti does not offer parking.
Does 224 Deserti have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Deserti does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Deserti have a pool?
Yes, 224 Deserti has a pool.
Does 224 Deserti have accessible units?
No, 224 Deserti does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Deserti have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 Deserti does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Deserti have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Deserti does not have units with air conditioning.
