20420 Farm Pond Lane
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:35 AM

20420 Farm Pond Lane

20420 Farm Pond Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20420 Farm Pond Lane, Travis County, TX 78660

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
A spacious, open floor plan will meet you as you walk in the door of this lovely home in sought after Park at Blackhawk subdivision. Large kitchen is a cook's dream with plentiful prep space, granite counters, ample storage and gas stove with built-in microwave. Ceiling fans throughout will help with the summer heat and the covered back patio provides the perfect spot to sit a spell or enjoy a barbecue with your favorite people. Community amenities include playground, pool, jogging/biking path and more. Pets welcome!

**Home is available for applications sight unseen but due to Coronavirus concerns, we are delaying showings until it is vacant. Therefore, showings will commence 4/1/20.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20420 Farm Pond Lane have any available units?
20420 Farm Pond Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 20420 Farm Pond Lane have?
Some of 20420 Farm Pond Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20420 Farm Pond Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20420 Farm Pond Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20420 Farm Pond Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 20420 Farm Pond Lane is pet friendly.
Does 20420 Farm Pond Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20420 Farm Pond Lane offers parking.
Does 20420 Farm Pond Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20420 Farm Pond Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20420 Farm Pond Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20420 Farm Pond Lane has a pool.
Does 20420 Farm Pond Lane have accessible units?
No, 20420 Farm Pond Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20420 Farm Pond Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20420 Farm Pond Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20420 Farm Pond Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20420 Farm Pond Lane has units with air conditioning.
