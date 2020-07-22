20420 Farm Pond Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

A spacious, open floor plan will meet you as you walk in the door of this lovely home in sought after Park at Blackhawk subdivision. Large kitchen is a cook's dream with plentiful prep space, granite counters, ample storage and gas stove with built-in microwave. Ceiling fans throughout will help with the summer heat and the covered back patio provides the perfect spot to sit a spell or enjoy a barbecue with your favorite people. Community amenities include playground, pool, jogging/biking path and more. Pets welcome!



**Home is available for applications sight unseen but due to Coronavirus concerns, we are delaying showings until it is vacant. Therefore, showings will commence 4/1/20.**