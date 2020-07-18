All apartments in Travis County
Find more places like 1458 Buffalo Gap.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis County, TX
/
1458 Buffalo Gap
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1458 Buffalo Gap

1458 Buffalo Gap Road · (512) 377-1486
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1458 Buffalo Gap Road, Travis County, TX 78734

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1458 Buffalo Gap · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2505 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
1458 Buffalo Gap Rd., Lakeway TX 78734 - Get the best of indoor & outdoor living with this beautifully improved 3 bed 2.5 bath property! Situated on a large lot w/ an abundance of mature Oak & Pecan tree's, this gem is WATERFRONT, with full access to the lake just through neighborhood park. Very quite and private with no neighbors across the street or behind. Spacious lower deck great for entertainment + a unique wrap-around style balcony to relax on. Tons of natural light thanks to the big and plentiful windows throughout. Covered carport, fireplace, and completely finished basement!

(RLNE4352387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1458 Buffalo Gap have any available units?
1458 Buffalo Gap has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1458 Buffalo Gap have?
Some of 1458 Buffalo Gap's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1458 Buffalo Gap currently offering any rent specials?
1458 Buffalo Gap is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1458 Buffalo Gap pet-friendly?
Yes, 1458 Buffalo Gap is pet friendly.
Does 1458 Buffalo Gap offer parking?
Yes, 1458 Buffalo Gap offers parking.
Does 1458 Buffalo Gap have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1458 Buffalo Gap does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1458 Buffalo Gap have a pool?
No, 1458 Buffalo Gap does not have a pool.
Does 1458 Buffalo Gap have accessible units?
No, 1458 Buffalo Gap does not have accessible units.
Does 1458 Buffalo Gap have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1458 Buffalo Gap has units with dishwashers.
Does 1458 Buffalo Gap have units with air conditioning?
No, 1458 Buffalo Gap does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1458 Buffalo Gap?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avesta Altura
1911 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Timbercreek Apartments
614 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Estancia Villas
1200 Estancia Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
Avanti Hills at the Galleria
12601 Bee Cave Pkwy
Bee Cave, TX 78738
The Aspect
4900 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
IMT Southpark
715 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Marq at Mueller
5700 Cameron Rd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXLago Vista, TXLakeway, TXTaylor, TXManor, TXBrushy Creek, TXHutto, TX
Bee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXBuda, TXHornsby Bend, TXBastrop, TXWimberley, TXCanyon Lake, TXBurnet, TXMarble Falls, TXLockhart, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXKingsland, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity