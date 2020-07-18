Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

1458 Buffalo Gap Rd., Lakeway TX 78734 - Get the best of indoor & outdoor living with this beautifully improved 3 bed 2.5 bath property! Situated on a large lot w/ an abundance of mature Oak & Pecan tree's, this gem is WATERFRONT, with full access to the lake just through neighborhood park. Very quite and private with no neighbors across the street or behind. Spacious lower deck great for entertainment + a unique wrap-around style balcony to relax on. Tons of natural light thanks to the big and plentiful windows throughout. Covered carport, fireplace, and completely finished basement!



(RLNE4352387)