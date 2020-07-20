All apartments in Travis County
Last updated August 13 2019 at 1:46 AM

1400 Sleepytime Trail

1400 Sleepytime Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Sleepytime Trail, Travis County, TX 78660

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 story home is walking distance to Wieland Elementary and Brookfield Park and Pool. Easy access to shopping, I35, toll 130 & many restaurants! Home has beautiful hard tile throughout living and kitchen area with carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel/black appliance combo & a convenient mobile island. Master bedroom is spacious & located on the 1st floor. The home is complete with a 2 car garage & large backyard perfect for pets & children.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Sleepytime Trail have any available units?
1400 Sleepytime Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
What amenities does 1400 Sleepytime Trail have?
Some of 1400 Sleepytime Trail's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Sleepytime Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Sleepytime Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Sleepytime Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Sleepytime Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Sleepytime Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Sleepytime Trail offers parking.
Does 1400 Sleepytime Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Sleepytime Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Sleepytime Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1400 Sleepytime Trail has a pool.
Does 1400 Sleepytime Trail have accessible units?
No, 1400 Sleepytime Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Sleepytime Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Sleepytime Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Sleepytime Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 Sleepytime Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
