1400 Sleepytime Trail

Beautiful 2 story home is walking distance to Wieland Elementary and Brookfield Park and Pool. Easy access to shopping, I35, toll 130 & many restaurants! Home has beautiful hard tile throughout living and kitchen area with carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel/black appliance combo & a convenient mobile island. Master bedroom is spacious & located on the 1st floor. The home is complete with a 2 car garage & large backyard perfect for pets & children.

