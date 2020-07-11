All apartments in Travis County
1304 Catalan Road
Last updated May 28 2020 at 11:59 AM

1304 Catalan Road

1304 Catalan Rd · (512) 640-0423
Location

1304 Catalan Rd, Travis County, TX 78748

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,720

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1329 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tenant occupied. Text agent for showing appointment. 24 hr advance notice. Welcome to Smithfield! A boutique community just 9 miles south of downtown on Manchaca Rd and equidistance from Mopac/I35. Walk in to an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, natural lighting throughout, a study off the living room, and a gourmet kitchen. Available move in June 12th

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,720, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,720, Available 6/12/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Catalan Road have any available units?
1304 Catalan Road has a unit available for $1,720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1304 Catalan Road currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Catalan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Catalan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Catalan Road is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Catalan Road offer parking?
No, 1304 Catalan Road does not offer parking.
Does 1304 Catalan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Catalan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Catalan Road have a pool?
No, 1304 Catalan Road does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Catalan Road have accessible units?
No, 1304 Catalan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Catalan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 Catalan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Catalan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 Catalan Road does not have units with air conditioning.
