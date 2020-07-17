12221 Montclair Bend

Amenities
Owner occ. Call to sched appt 24 hr advance. Gorgeous Taylor Morrison Home in Steiner Ranch. 5 large beds w/flex & office. Master suite, office & guest bed down. Other beds & flex up. Open living area features gas fireplace & large windows w/ lots of natural light throughout. Chief's Kit w/ stainless steel appliances. Large backyd w/ playscape.Auto sprinkler system. Deep garage for vehicles & water equip. Close to amenities: pool, picnic area, walking/jog trail, boat ramp access & more! Top Rated schools!
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,550, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $3,550, Available 7/22/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.