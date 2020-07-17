All apartments in Travis County
Last updated June 9 2020 at 12:48 PM

12221 Montclair Bend

12221 Montclair Bnd · (512) 640-0423
Location

12221 Montclair Bnd, Travis County, TX 78732

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,550

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3522 sqft

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Owner occ. Call to sched appt 24 hr advance. Gorgeous Taylor Morrison Home in Steiner Ranch. 5 large beds w/flex & office. Master suite, office & guest bed down. Other beds & flex up. Open living area features gas fireplace & large windows w/ lots of natural light throughout. Chief's Kit w/ stainless steel appliances. Large backyd w/ playscape.Auto sprinkler system. Deep garage for vehicles & water equip. Close to amenities: pool, picnic area, walking/jog trail, boat ramp access & more! Top Rated schools!

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,550, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $3,550, Available 7/22/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12221 Montclair Bend have any available units?
12221 Montclair Bend has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12221 Montclair Bend have?
Some of 12221 Montclair Bend's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12221 Montclair Bend currently offering any rent specials?
12221 Montclair Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12221 Montclair Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 12221 Montclair Bend is pet friendly.
Does 12221 Montclair Bend offer parking?
Yes, 12221 Montclair Bend offers parking.
Does 12221 Montclair Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12221 Montclair Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12221 Montclair Bend have a pool?
Yes, 12221 Montclair Bend has a pool.
Does 12221 Montclair Bend have accessible units?
No, 12221 Montclair Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 12221 Montclair Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 12221 Montclair Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12221 Montclair Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 12221 Montclair Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
