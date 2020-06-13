Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

38 Accessible Apartments for rent in Tomball, TX

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
21 Units Available
The Cape
10810 Spring Cypress Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
986 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and wood-style floors. Garages and covered parking spaces are available. Shop or dine at nearby Spring Cypress Village.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
9 Units Available
The Laurel at Vintage Park
15455 Canterbury Forest Drive, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,178
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1154 sqft
This upscale community offers plenty of amenities including a large community clubhouse, grill area, and a business center. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with wood-like flooring and large balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
$
4 Units Available
Cobble Creek
920 Lawrence St, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
979 sqft
Lush landscaping with waterfall and creek. Sparkling pool with plenty of space for swimming laps or just splashing around. Walk-in closets in all floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
25 Units Available
Willow Creek
9530 FM-2920, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1343 sqft
Luxury is redefined at Willow Creek Apartments, where residents enjoy spacious homes with walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Near Highway 249. Community has a pool, a 24-hour gym and a dog park.
Results within 5 miles of Tomball
Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
$
51 Units Available
Abbey at Spring Town Center
21801 Northcrest Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1600 sqft
Only minutes away from new Exxon Energy Campus, shops, restaurants and entertainment. 24-hour gym, game room, pool table. Units are pet friendly with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Retreat at Vintage Park
19939 Chasewood Park Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1468 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mediterranean-style apartments, close to the Vintage Park shopping complex. Air-conditioned units boast walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and bathtubs. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pool table, and shuffleboard.
Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
$
146 Units Available
Adley at Gleannloch
9123 Crescent Clover Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1449 sqft
Welcome to Adley at Gleannloch Apartments, the premier apartments for rent in Spring, Texas! As a resident, you’ll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sterling Ridge
21 Units Available
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1434 sqft
The business center and 24 hour fitness center keep residents busy. Tenants can relax in the resident lounge and by the beach entry pool. Off-site, residents have direct access to biking and walking trails.
Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
$
31 Units Available
Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1170 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature black Kenmore appliances, wood-style flooring, granite counters and large closets. Community has BBQ pits, pool area, billiard tables and media center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Creekside Park
Contact for Availability
Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1398 sqft
Creekside Park The Residences is the perfect blend of modern living with traditional charm. Our effortless mix of active amenities, urban convenience and signature features make our community feel just like home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
San Antigua
15300 Cutten Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1135 sqft
Welcome home to San Antigua! Located in Northwest Houston's, sophisticated Vintage Park Village, San Antigua has all the amenities of Downtown Houston living in the cultured suburbs.
Results within 10 miles of Tomball
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
$
27 Units Available
Raveneaux
14500 Cutten Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1620 sqft
Gated community located in one of the best school districts and within walking distance of the local shopping center. Surrounded by a wooded area that gives residents scenic views and some privacy. Units feature gourmet kitchens, large master bathrooms, and more. Old-fashioned clubhouse on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
18 Units Available
The Cottages of Cypresswood
7203 Oakwood Glen Blvd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1106 sqft
Located close to Market Street and The Woodlands Mall for shopping, dining and entertainment. Community is pet-friendly and has a swimming pool. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters in kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
45 Units Available
The Lakes at Cypresswood
9889 Cypresswood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1078 sqft
Play foosball in the clubhouse or work out in the fitness center. Enjoy the crown moldings and archways in the apartment homes. Walk to Kroger's, Red Fish Seafood or Willies Grill & Ice House.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
135 Units Available
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1318 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1548 sqft
Welcome to Vale Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Spring, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Champions Woods Apartments
6830 Champions Plaza Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1046 sqft
Champions Woods Apartments in Houston, Texas offer gracious apartment living in a woodsy setting for ultimate relaxation. Units feature higher ceilings, new countertops and spacious master bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Avenues at Cypress
21500 Cypresswood Dr, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,161
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1545 sqft
Great location, close to favorite local restaurants like Baker's Street Pub and Alicia's. Units include large walk-in closets, undermount sink and upscale wood-finish flooring. Residents enjoy communal pool, athletic club and leisure courtyards.
Last updated June 13 at 12:25am
$
Grogan's Mill
23 Units Available
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
977 sqft
Updated homes with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a patio. Onsite amenities include a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar. Easy access to I-45 and near green spaces like Maplewood Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Alexis Apartments
4604 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
924 sqft
This community is within walking distance of the shopping and dining options on Cypresswood Drive. Units feature walk in closets and garden tubs. Limited access gates on site, and residents get reserved parking.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Grogan's Mill
45 Units Available
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
980 sqft
Newly renovated apartments found walking distance to Market Street and Tamarak Park. Property offers 3 pools and 2 hot tubs to its residents. Very close to walking/jogging trails.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
14 Units Available
Westmount at London Park
14545 Bammel North Houston Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
991 sqft
Westmount at London Park offers gorgeous landscaping with a resort pool, along with renovated apartments that feature black kitchen appliances, vaulted ceilings and wood-style flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
30 Units Available
San Marino
15255 Vintage Preserve Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,560
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1132 sqft
A luxury community featuring a social lounge, fitness center and outdoor kitchen. Fantastic aromatherapy spa and dog park available. Interiors feature a gourmet kitchen, oversized tubs and wood-style flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
19 Units Available
Timber Canyon
16339 Stuebner Airline Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$778
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
982 sqft
Controlled access community with homes that feature large closets and breathtaking views on the private patio/balcony. Residents can relax outside of their home in the community clubhouse, where there is free Wi-Fi for tenants. Reserved parking spaces for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
11 Units Available
Grand Oaks Homes
30410 Valley Oaks Dr, Magnolia, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1349 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,305
1670 sqft
Our vibrant yet slow-paced community offers modern rental homes with all the contemporary amenities that you've come to expect from a maintenance-free, community living experience.

Tomball rents declined moderately over the past month

Tomball rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tomball stand at $1,001 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,225 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Tomball's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tomball, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Houston metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Tomball rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Tomball, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Tomball is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Tomball's median two-bedroom rent of $1,225 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% rise in Tomball.
    • While Tomball's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tomball than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Tomball.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

