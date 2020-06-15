All apartments in Tomball
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Fountains of Tomball

1011 Village Square Dr · (281) 688-1845
Location

1011 Village Square Dr, Tomball, TX 77375

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A-1

$929

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

A-2

$979

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

2 Bedrooms

B-1

$1,129

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft

B-2

$1,189

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 959 sqft

B1-1

$1,309

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fountains of Tomball.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
coffee bar
dog park
internet access
media room
Escape to The Fountains of Tomball, a beautifully landscaped, sophisticated community, snuggled in the arms of Tomball. Our community is meticulously maintained with a commitment to quality that will exceed your expectations. Our spaciously designed floor plans and amenities provide an opportunity for you to comfortably relax in your home. We proudly invite you to experience the true luxury at Fountains of Tomball, where you are out most important asset!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 to 13
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 for first $25 for each additional
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom)-$200(995 2 bedroom)-$250(1115 two bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250-$350 based on weight
fee: $250-$350 based on weight
limit: 2
rent: $10-$15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $25-$35/month.
Storage Details: storage unit $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fountains of Tomball have any available units?
Fountains of Tomball offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $929 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,129. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Tomball, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tomball Rent Report.
What amenities does Fountains of Tomball have?
Some of Fountains of Tomball's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fountains of Tomball currently offering any rent specials?
Fountains of Tomball is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fountains of Tomball pet-friendly?
Yes, Fountains of Tomball is pet friendly.
Does Fountains of Tomball offer parking?
Yes, Fountains of Tomball offers parking.
Does Fountains of Tomball have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fountains of Tomball offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fountains of Tomball have a pool?
Yes, Fountains of Tomball has a pool.
Does Fountains of Tomball have accessible units?
Yes, Fountains of Tomball has accessible units.
Does Fountains of Tomball have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fountains of Tomball has units with dishwashers.
