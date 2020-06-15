Fountains of Tomball

Lease Length: 7 to 13Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 for first $25 for each additional
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom)-$200(995 2 bedroom)-$250(1115 two bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250-$350 based on weight
fee: $250-$350 based on weight
limit: 2
rent: $10-$15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $25-$35/month.
Storage Details: storage unit $30/month