Apartment List
/
TX
/
tomball
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:01 AM

85 Apartments for rent in Tomball, TX with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
25 Units Available
The Avenues at Northpointe
11740 Northpointe Blvd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1545 sqft
Luxury apartments include attached garage, plush carpet, wood finish flooring and designer tile. Community offers residents athletic club, saltwater pool and Wi-Fi hotspots. Located close to banks, hospitals, restaurants and more.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
35 Units Available
Landmark Grand Champion
11201 Boudreaux Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1312 sqft
Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom units in controlled-access community close to tons of dining and shopping. Pet-friendly community with a dog park. Minutes from FM 249 and The Grand Parkway.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
84 Units Available
The Point at Cypress Woods
11800 Grant Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,307
1088 sqft
Just 30 miles from downtown Houston and close to Beltway 8. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplace. Residents have full use of pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
16 Units Available
Provenza at Barker Cypress
12515 Barker Cypress Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,601
1405 sqft
Lavish apartment community with one- to three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. A putting green, a swimming pool with cabanas and a 24-hour gym keep residents happy.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
22 Units Available
Camden Northpointe
11743 Northpointe Blvd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1405 sqft
Open kitchen layouts and massive windows for comfortable, inviting living spaces. Crown molding and designer fixtures. Outdoor kitchen and fireside lounge.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
21 Units Available
The Cape
10810 Spring Cypress Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
986 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and wood-style floors. Garages and covered parking spaces are available. Shop or dine at nearby Spring Cypress Village.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
16 Units Available
Willow Creek
9530 FM-2920, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury is redefined at Willow Creek Apartments, where residents enjoy spacious homes with walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Near Highway 249. Community has a pool, a 24-hour gym and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Augusta Meadows
24215 Kuykendahl Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
972 sqft
Various floor plans to match your needs. Apartments include granite counters, cherry wood cabinets and laundry facilities. Enjoy a 24-hour gym, outdoor pool, sauna and business center.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
7 Units Available
The Laurel at Vintage Park
15455 Canterbury Forest Drive, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,178
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1154 sqft
This upscale community offers plenty of amenities including a large community clubhouse, grill area, and a business center. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with wood-like flooring and large balconies.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
$
64 Units Available
Stone Loch
10921 Boudreaux Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,188
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1398 sqft
UNITS AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN SUMMER 2020 Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home. Stone Loch brings a new level of sophistication to one of northwest Houston’s most scenic and convenient neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Fountains of Tomball
1011 Village Square Dr, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1037 sqft
Escape to The Fountains of Tomball, a beautifully landscaped, sophisticated community, snuggled in the arms of Tomball. Our community is meticulously maintained with a commitment to quality that will exceed your expectations.
Results within 5 miles of Tomball
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
24 Units Available
Preserve at Spring Creek
8627 Hufsmith Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$926
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1437 sqft
Pendant lighting, designer oversized ceramic tile and plank flooring, and granite countertops. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, room to swim laps, and sundeck for lounging. Dog park with water bowls, benches, double-gated entry and pet wash station.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
19 Units Available
The Edgewater at Klein
7303 Spring-Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
990 sqft
Updated apartments with extra storage, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Onsite amenities include a garage, pool and coffee bar. Easy access to I-45 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Near Gleannloch Pines Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
61 Units Available
Abbey at Spring Town Center
21801 Northcrest Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1600 sqft
Only minutes away from new Exxon Energy Campus, shops, restaurants and entertainment. 24-hour gym, game room, pool table. Units are pet friendly with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
43 Units Available
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1409 sqft
Distinguished apartment homes with stainless steel appliances, maple wood cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Community amenities include a coffee bar, grill area and conference room. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
22 Units Available
Sterling Ridge
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1434 sqft
The business center and 24 hour fitness center keep residents busy. Tenants can relax in the resident lounge and by the beach entry pool. Off-site, residents have direct access to biking and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
36 Units Available
Retreat at Vintage Park
19939 Chasewood Park Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$983
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1468 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mediterranean-style apartments, close to the Vintage Park shopping complex. Air-conditioned units boast walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and bathtubs. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pool table, and shuffleboard.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
40 Units Available
Vintage Park
15727 Cutten Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1184 sqft
Spectacular apartment community with pristine grounds. Large units overlook swimming pool and come with modern kitchens. Walking distance from Vintage Park, home to high-end shops, bustling restaurants, and cinema.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
17 Units Available
Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1186 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature black Kenmore appliances, wood-style flooring, granite counters and large closets. Community has BBQ pits, pool area, billiard tables and media center.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
San Cierra
15500 Cutten Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,334
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1329 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1820 sqft
Near many golfing opportunities around the property. Easy access to two major malls. Many luxurious amenities in the unit.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Rise Spring Cypress
7315 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1251 sqft
Cozy apartments nestled within a forested area. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, a gym and pool. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Near Gleannloch Pines Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Creekside Park
Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1398 sqft
Creekside Park The Residences is the perfect blend of modern living with traditional charm. Our effortless mix of active amenities, urban convenience and signature features make our community feel just like home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
San Antigua
15300 Cutten Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1135 sqft
Welcome home to San Antigua! Located in Northwest Houston's, sophisticated Vintage Park Village, San Antigua has all the amenities of Downtown Houston living in the cultured suburbs.
Results within 10 miles of Tomball
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
143 Units Available
Vale Luxury Apartments
4209 Spring Stuebner Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1318 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
Welcome to Vale Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Spring, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments that come with convenient, direct access attached garages.

July 2020 Tomball Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tomball Rent Report. Tomball rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tomball rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Tomball Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tomball Rent Report. Tomball rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tomball rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tomball rents increased moderately over the past month

Tomball rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tomball stand at $1,005 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,229 for a two-bedroom. Tomball's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Tomball over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Houston metro, 9 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.
    • Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,534.

    Tomball rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Tomball, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Tomball is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Though Texas' growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Tomball's median two-bedroom rent of $1,229 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Tomball's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and DC (-0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Tomball than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Tomball.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Tomball 1 BedroomsTomball 2 BedroomsTomball 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTomball 3 BedroomsTomball Accessible ApartmentsTomball Apartments under $800
    Tomball Apartments under $900Tomball Apartments with BalconyTomball Apartments with GarageTomball Apartments with GymTomball Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTomball Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Tomball Apartments with ParkingTomball Apartments with PoolTomball Apartments with Washer-DryerTomball Dog Friendly ApartmentsTomball Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
    Humble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TX
    Seabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
    Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
    Baylor College of Medicine