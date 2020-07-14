Amenities

Oak Bend Place in Tomball, TX is home to the area's most unique apartment homes. We offer newly renovated apartment which feature vinyl plank flooring, washer & dryer connections, ceiling fans, and sleek black energy efficient appliances. Relax on your private patio and enjoy the beautiful weather.

Our 4-plex layout allows each apartment to provide an abundance of space and extra storage. Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy a stroll at the dog park with your precious four-legged friends. Our community of apartments in Tomball, TX also offers a refreshing swimming pool to cool off after a long day in the Texas heat. Oak Bend Place offers a quiet departure from ordinary living. We are eager to welcome you home to our Tomball apartments for rent.