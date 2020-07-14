All apartments in Tomball
Oak Bend Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Oak Bend Place

Open Now until 5pm
915 Baker Dr · (281) 324-8278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

915 Baker Dr, Tomball, TX 77375

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 088 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 020 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 028 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Bend Place.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
Oak Bend Place in Tomball, TX is home to the area's most unique apartment homes. We offer newly renovated apartment which feature vinyl plank flooring, washer & dryer connections, ceiling fans, and sleek black energy efficient appliances. Relax on your private patio and enjoy the beautiful weather.\nOur 4-plex layout allows each apartment to provide an abundance of space and extra storage. Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy a stroll at the dog park with your precious four-legged friends. Our community of apartments in Tomball, TX also offers a refreshing swimming pool to cool off after a long day in the Texas heat. Oak Bend Place offers a quiet departure from ordinary living. We are eager to welcome you home to our Tomball apartments for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 app fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10
Dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $250
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oak Bend Place have any available units?
Oak Bend Place has 22 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tomball, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tomball Rent Report.
What amenities does Oak Bend Place have?
Some of Oak Bend Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Bend Place currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Bend Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oak Bend Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Bend Place is pet friendly.
Does Oak Bend Place offer parking?
Yes, Oak Bend Place offers parking.
Does Oak Bend Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oak Bend Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Bend Place have a pool?
Yes, Oak Bend Place has a pool.
Does Oak Bend Place have accessible units?
Yes, Oak Bend Place has accessible units.
Does Oak Bend Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oak Bend Place has units with dishwashers.
