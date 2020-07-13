Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport coffee bar courtyard e-payments internet access internet cafe online portal

At Willow Creek Apartments, we’re redefining luxury in Tomball, Texas. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments offer spacious floorplans with natural light, spacious walk-in closets, linen and pantry closets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and so much more. Select units even feature free standing islands, double vanities and pool views. Our gated community is equipped with a refreshing pool with sunning deck and beach front entry, clubhouse, business center, 24 hour fitness center and pet-friendly bark park.



Our tranquil community is located away from the hustle and bustle of Houston. Come home and relax by the pool or hang out at the gourmet coffee and hot tea bar. We only provide the best of the best for our residents.