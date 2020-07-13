All apartments in Tomball
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:09 AM

Willow Creek

9530 FM-2920 · (936) 585-6643
Location

9530 FM-2920, Tomball, TX 77375

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 823 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit 338 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 237 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Unit 221 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Unit 722 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willow Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
At Willow Creek Apartments, we’re redefining luxury in Tomball, Texas. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments offer spacious floorplans with natural light, spacious walk-in closets, linen and pantry closets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and so much more. Select units even feature free standing islands, double vanities and pool views. Our gated community is equipped with a refreshing pool with sunning deck and beach front entry, clubhouse, business center, 24 hour fitness center and pet-friendly bark park.

Our tranquil community is located away from the hustle and bustle of Houston. Come home and relax by the pool or hang out at the gourmet coffee and hot tea bar. We only provide the best of the best for our residents.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 month
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per person and $75 for couples.
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom ), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 (refundable)
fee: $300 (non refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Weight limit 75 lbs.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $125/month; Assigned carport: $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Willow Creek have any available units?
Willow Creek has 13 units available starting at $1,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tomball, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tomball Rent Report.
What amenities does Willow Creek have?
Some of Willow Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willow Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Willow Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Willow Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Willow Creek is pet friendly.
Does Willow Creek offer parking?
Yes, Willow Creek offers parking.
Does Willow Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Willow Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Willow Creek have a pool?
Yes, Willow Creek has a pool.
Does Willow Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Willow Creek has accessible units.
Does Willow Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, Willow Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
