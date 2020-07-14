Cobble Creek

Lease Length: 3-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per anyone 18 years or older
Deposit: Standard sure deposit $175 to $350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $87.5
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: No aggressive breed
Dogs
deposit: $87.5
fee: $250
rent: $10
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: All apartment homes have an outside storage closet