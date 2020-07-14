All apartments in Tomball
Cobble Creek

920 Lawrence St · (248) 450-5845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

920 Lawrence St, Tomball, TX 77375

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 414 · Avail. Sep 19

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 616 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cobble Creek.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
courtyard
online portal
package receiving
playground
Experience the finest living in Tomball, Texas at Cobble Creek Apartment Homes. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.\n\nCobble Creek offers luxurious living at affordable prices. If you are looking for a 1 or 2 bedroom apartment home, Cobble Creek is sure to fit your needs. Whether you enjoy relaxing by the resort style swimming pool, exercising in the fitness center, or attending one of our community events, youll feel you are on a vacation, every day!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per anyone 18 years or older
Deposit: Standard sure deposit $175 to $350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $87.5
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: No aggressive breed
Dogs
deposit: $87.5
fee: $250
rent: $10
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $10
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: All apartment homes have an outside storage closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cobble Creek have any available units?
Cobble Creek has 2 units available starting at $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tomball, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tomball Rent Report.
What amenities does Cobble Creek have?
Some of Cobble Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cobble Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Cobble Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cobble Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Cobble Creek is pet friendly.
Does Cobble Creek offer parking?
Yes, Cobble Creek offers parking.
Does Cobble Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cobble Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cobble Creek have a pool?
Yes, Cobble Creek has a pool.
Does Cobble Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Cobble Creek has accessible units.
Does Cobble Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cobble Creek has units with dishwashers.
