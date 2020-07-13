All apartments in Tomball
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

Landmark Grand Champion

Open Now until 5:30pm
11201 Boudreaux Rd · (281) 864-3135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11201 Boudreaux Rd, Tomball, TX 77375

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1232 · Avail. Aug 31

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 1235 · Avail. Aug 28

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 1524 · Avail. Sep 16

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0231 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Unit 1332 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Unit 1035 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

See 16+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0627 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Unit 1423 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Unit 1417 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Landmark Grand Champion.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
garage
parking
gym
carport
hot tub
Welcome to the Landmark Grand Champion, nestled in the heart of Historic Tomball, Texas in The Gleannloch Farms neighborhood.

The Landmark Grand Champion has all the architectural and design details that make you want to call us home. From the moment you drive through our Controlled Access Gates, you notice the great detail that make up our Luxurious Clubhouse with Conference Room, Strength and Cardio Zone, Invigorating Pool with Tanning Deck and Outdoor Kitchen, as well as our Dog Park.

Once you are inside your new home you will find all the upgrades you expect in a brand new apartment home. The well thought out design includes; 9 Foot Ceilings, Gourmet Kitchens with trendy Granite Style Counters, Black on Black Appliances, Wood Style flooring on all first floor apartments, Track Lighting, Lighted Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms, and Roman Oval Soaking Tubs. In addition you will also find an expansive Patio or Balcony with Storage and Full Size Washer/ Dryer connection's.

The Landmark Grand Champion is located in the Klein Independent School District, which is known for its exemplary schools. We are also close to numerous lakes, hiking and bike trails and a 27-hole golf course. Landmark Grand Champion is perfect for the busy professional being just minutes from FM 249 and The Grand Parkway makes for an easy commute into Houston and only 15 minutes from the new Exxon Mobil Campus. Eat, shop and play in both Tomball and Champions. Minutes from Vintage Park shopping center you will have endless options for dining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 for qualified prospects
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $35, Detached garage: $135/month.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $135/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Landmark Grand Champion have any available units?
Landmark Grand Champion has 34 units available starting at $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tomball, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tomball Rent Report.
What amenities does Landmark Grand Champion have?
Some of Landmark Grand Champion's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landmark Grand Champion currently offering any rent specials?
Landmark Grand Champion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landmark Grand Champion pet-friendly?
Yes, Landmark Grand Champion is pet friendly.
Does Landmark Grand Champion offer parking?
Yes, Landmark Grand Champion offers parking.
Does Landmark Grand Champion have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Landmark Grand Champion offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Landmark Grand Champion have a pool?
Yes, Landmark Grand Champion has a pool.
Does Landmark Grand Champion have accessible units?
No, Landmark Grand Champion does not have accessible units.
Does Landmark Grand Champion have units with dishwashers?
No, Landmark Grand Champion does not have units with dishwashers.

