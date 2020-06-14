Apartment List
/
TX
/
tomball
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

81 Apartments for rent in Tomball, TX with garage

Tomball apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Augusta Meadows
24215 Kuykendahl Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
972 sqft
Various floor plans to match your needs. Apartments include granite counters, cherry wood cabinets and laundry facilities. Enjoy a 24-hour gym, outdoor pool, sauna and business center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
23 Units Available
Camden Northpointe
11743 Northpointe Blvd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1405 sqft
Open kitchen layouts and massive windows for comfortable, inviting living spaces. Crown molding and designer fixtures. Outdoor kitchen and fireside lounge.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
22 Units Available
Provenza at Barker Cypress
12515 Barker Cypress Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,046
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1405 sqft
Lavish apartment community with one- to three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. A putting green, a swimming pool with cabanas and a 24-hour gym keep residents happy.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
The Avenues at Northpointe
11740 Northpointe Blvd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,048
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1545 sqft
Luxury apartments include attached garage, plush carpet, wood finish flooring and designer tile. Community offers residents athletic club, saltwater pool and Wi-Fi hotspots. Located close to banks, hospitals, restaurants and more.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
$
64 Units Available
Stone Loch
10921 Boudreaux Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,188
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1398 sqft
UNITS AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN SUMMER 2020 Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home. Stone Loch brings a new level of sophistication to one of northwest Houston’s most scenic and convenient neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
38 Units Available
Landmark Grand Champion
11201 Boudreaux Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1312 sqft
Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom units in controlled-access community close to tons of dining and shopping. Pet-friendly community with a dog park. Minutes from FM 249 and The Grand Parkway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
21 Units Available
The Cape
10810 Spring Cypress Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
986 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and wood-style floors. Garages and covered parking spaces are available. Shop or dine at nearby Spring Cypress Village.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
The Laurel at Vintage Park
15455 Canterbury Forest Drive, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,178
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1154 sqft
This upscale community offers plenty of amenities including a large community clubhouse, grill area, and a business center. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with wood-like flooring and large balconies.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
23 Units Available
Willow Creek
9530 FM-2920, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1343 sqft
Luxury is redefined at Willow Creek Apartments, where residents enjoy spacious homes with walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Near Highway 249. Community has a pool, a 24-hour gym and a dog park.
Results within 5 miles of Tomball
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sterling Ridge
21 Units Available
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1434 sqft
The business center and 24 hour fitness center keep residents busy. Tenants can relax in the resident lounge and by the beach entry pool. Off-site, residents have direct access to biking and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
48 Units Available
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1409 sqft
Distinguished apartment homes with stainless steel appliances, maple wood cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Community amenities include a coffee bar, grill area and conference room. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Preserve at Spring Creek
8627 Hufsmith Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,046
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1437 sqft
Pendant lighting, designer oversized ceramic tile and plank flooring, and granite countertops. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, room to swim laps, and sundeck for lounging. Dog park with water bowls, benches, double-gated entry and pet wash station.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
San Cierra
15500 Cutten Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,314
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1329 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1820 sqft
Near many golfing opportunities around the property. Easy access to two major malls. Many luxurious amenities in the unit.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
Retreat at Vintage Park
19939 Chasewood Park Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1468 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mediterranean-style apartments, close to the Vintage Park shopping complex. Air-conditioned units boast walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and bathtubs. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pool table, and shuffleboard.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
16 Units Available
The Edgewater at Klein
7303 Spring-Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
990 sqft
Updated apartments with extra storage, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Onsite amenities include a garage, pool and coffee bar. Easy access to I-45 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Near Gleannloch Pines Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
$
49 Units Available
Abbey at Spring Town Center
21801 Northcrest Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1600 sqft
Only minutes away from new Exxon Energy Campus, shops, restaurants and entertainment. 24-hour gym, game room, pool table. Units are pet friendly with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
$
42 Units Available
The Mansions on the Park
29980 FM 2978 Rd, Magnolia, TX
Studio
$850
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1191 sqft
You'll never want to leave this stunningly designed and upscale community! Recently renovated with premier amenities in a cozy, wooded setting. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, Starbucks coffee, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
24 Units Available
The Grand Estates Woodland
30000 FM-2978, Magnolia, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1309 sqft
All units have washer and dryer hook-ups, private patios or balconies, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, dog park, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
Sterling Ridge
35 Units Available
The Estates Woodland
30685 FM-2978, Magnolia, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1309 sqft
Located between Maria's Way and Dobbin Huffsmith Road. Stylish apartments include a patio or balcony, a modern kitchen with appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool, a playground and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
31 Units Available
Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1170 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature black Kenmore appliances, wood-style flooring, granite counters and large closets. Community has BBQ pits, pool area, billiard tables and media center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Creekside Park
Contact for Availability
Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1398 sqft
Creekside Park The Residences is the perfect blend of modern living with traditional charm. Our effortless mix of active amenities, urban convenience and signature features make our community feel just like home.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
43 Units Available
Vintage Park
15727 Cutten Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1184 sqft
Spectacular apartment community with pristine grounds. Large units overlook swimming pool and come with modern kitchens. Walking distance from Vintage Park, home to high-end shops, bustling restaurants, and cinema.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Rise Spring Cypress
7315 Spring Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$874
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1251 sqft
Cozy apartments nestled within a forested area. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, a gym and pool. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Near Gleannloch Pines Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
San Antigua
15300 Cutten Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1135 sqft
Welcome home to San Antigua! Located in Northwest Houston's, sophisticated Vintage Park Village, San Antigua has all the amenities of Downtown Houston living in the cultured suburbs.
City Guide for Tomball, TX

Not a sport: Tomball is named after its founder, Thomas Ball. (Tom Ball, get it?) This little town was originally called Peck, but it was renamed when Congressman Thomas Henry Ball basically did a whole bunch of awesome stuff in developing the Port of Houston.

Tomball is part of the metropolitan Houston area, about 35 miles northwest of the city of Houston. Most people think of dry deserts and tumbleweeds when they think about Texas, but they must have never seen Tomball! The northern suburbs of Houston, including Tomball, are near the piney woods region of east Texas and are lush and green, with lots of trees everywhere. Houston is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., but because it's Texas, there's a lot of sprawl. A lot of people here work in the city of Houston but would rather live in a nice, quiet suburb -- like Tomball. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Tomball, TX

Tomball apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Tomball 1 BedroomsTomball 2 BedroomsTomball 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTomball 3 BedroomsTomball Accessible ApartmentsTomball Apartments under $900
Tomball Apartments with BalconyTomball Apartments with GarageTomball Apartments with GymTomball Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTomball Apartments with Move-in Specials
Tomball Apartments with ParkingTomball Apartments with PoolTomball Apartments with Washer-DryerTomball Dog Friendly ApartmentsTomball Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Humble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TX
Seabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine